Patrick Beverley Thinks Music Influenced Ja Morant In A Bad Way: "The Culture Now Is ‘Shoot Them Up, Bang, Bang'"

Patrick Beverley explains the role that music has played in Ja Morant's issues.

Credit: Fadeaway World

There has been a fair amount of speculation on what led Ja Morant down the dangerous path that he was on, and Patrick Beverley has an explanation for it.

The Chicago Bulls guard claimed on Barstool Rundown that the current music culture has had something to do with Morant's issues.

“I think music has a lot to do with this now," Beverley said. "You know, especially with this culture. Everybody holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth that's okay. Pants half down your a**, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day, there was a motherf***** on the beach with a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’"

"Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same," Beverley stated. "It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is,”

(starts at 30:22 mark):

These artists do hold a lot of influence over the youth, and perhaps Morant has been influenced by pop culture. Beverley went on to claim that if Eminem had come out with guns in his music videos back in the day, then white kids would be roaming around with them as well.

Whatever the case, the fact is that no other player finds himself in this sort of a mess, so to just blame it on music, wouldn't be right. The company Morant has kept over the years and his own personal decisions are what has put him in the position he is in today.

Ja Morant Has Entered A Counseling Program

It was clear that Ja needed help, and thankfully he seems to have realized it too. He has entered a counseling program in Florida, and there is no timetable for his return to the court. NBA insider Marc Spears says he doesn't expect Morant to play again this season as he takes care of himself.

There have been far too many troubling stories that have come out regarding Ja, with the latest one being of him and his sister being involved in an incident at a girl's high school volleyball game . The Memphis Grizzlies would want him to take as long as he needs in order to get into the right frame of mind before he steps back onto the court.

