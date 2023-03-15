AEW’s Kenny Omega says he hasn’t had ‘epiphany’ over wrestling future yet
3 days ago
AEW is in Omega's hometown of Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Kenny Omega doesn't sound as though he knows what company he will sign with next.
The 39-year-old's AEW contract was set to expire in January but an undisclosed amount of time was tacked onto the deal due to time he spent injured. Our own Dave Meltzer reported last week that AEW is hoping to sign Omega and The Young Bucks to long-term deals.
"I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me," Omega said.
"I haven't had that sort of epiphany yet."
AEW is in Omega's hometown of Winnipeg on Wednesday for Dynamite. Omega is scheduled to challenge for the World Trios titles along with The Young Bucks against the Jericho Appreciation Society and champions, House of Black. The show will also be a homecoming for Winnipegers, Chris Jericho, and Don Callis.
Omega continued to speak on the city's wrestling culture.
"Winnipeg is actually a very deep and rich wrestling culture. There's a lot of great stars that are from Winnipeg … that are going to go down in the history books as legends in the business," Omega said.
"I think it's really important for us to embrace our Winnipeg wrestling culture. We love our hockey. We love our curling. Let's love our wrestling, too."
Other wrestlers from Winnipeg include Roddy Piper, Steve Corino, Allison Danger, Rosemary, Sarah Stock, and RD Evans.
Our own Dave Meltzer was also quoted in the CBC article on Omega.
"His resumé in Japan is certainly the greatest of any foreigner in the last 20 years and among the greatest of all time," said Meltzer.
"If it was not for Kenny Omega, there would be no All Elite Wrestling," Meltzer stated definitively.
"With the Bucks, while they may do well in WWE, it’s not guaranteed, and they will have a better schedule in AEW meaning more time with the family and also less matches and can do their style. With Omega, he doesn’t have kids and he would likely get a major push and would have no end to having fresh opponents. It would also close the door to Japan that he’s waited years to re-open. But he did at least consider and have talks with WWE 2018-19 and wasn’t negative about WWE at all while making his choice to go to AEW. (Tony) Khan did say he hoped Omega would be in the company for a long time to come."
