AEW’s Kenny Omega says he hasn’t had ‘epiphany’ over wrestling future yet

Kenny Omega doesn't sound as though he knows what company he will sign with next.

The 39-year-old's AEW contract was set to expire in January but an undisclosed amount of time was tacked onto the deal due to time he spent injured. Our own Dave Meltzer reported last week that AEW is hoping to sign Omega and The Young Bucks to long-term deals.

Omega was featured in an article and podcast by CBC News on Wednesday. When asked about his future, Omega said he hasn't had "that sort of epiphany" about it yet.

"I always kind of try to find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me," Omega said.

"I haven't had that sort of epiphany yet."

AEW is in Omega's hometown of Winnipeg on Wednesday for Dynamite. Omega is scheduled to challenge for the World Trios titles along with The Young Bucks against the Jericho Appreciation Society and champions, House of Black. The show will also be a homecoming for Winnipegers, Chris Jericho, and Don Callis.

Omega continued to speak on the city's wrestling culture.

"Winnipeg is actually a very deep and rich wrestling culture. There's a lot of great stars that are from Winnipeg … that are going to go down in the history books as legends in the business," Omega said. "I think it's really important for us to embrace our Winnipeg wrestling culture. We love our hockey. We love our curling. Let's love our wrestling, too."

Other wrestlers from Winnipeg include Roddy Piper, Steve Corino, Allison Danger, Rosemary, Sarah Stock, and RD Evans.

Our own Dave Meltzer was also quoted in the CBC article on Omega.

"His resumé in Japan is certainly the greatest of any foreigner in the last 20 years and among the greatest of all time," said Meltzer.

"If it was not for Kenny Omega, there would be no All Elite Wrestling," Meltzer stated definitively.

Meltzer wrote the following in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding AEW's efforts to re-sign Omega and The Young Bucks: