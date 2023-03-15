Johnny Flynn after playing in the 2nd-longest game in NCAA history: “I can’t even feel my legs right now.”

The 2009 Big East quarterfinals game between Syracuse and UConn needed three hours and 46 minutes to complete.

Johnny Flynn © Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2009, Syracuse played UConn in the longest NCAA men’s basketball game in the shot clock era and the second-longest NCAA men’s basketball Division I game ever. The game needed 3 hours and 46 minutes to complete. It started at 9:36 p.m. on March 12, 2009, and ended in the wee hours of the following day.

After the marathon game, Syracuse guard Johnny Flynn - the star of the show, said :

"I just wanted to get the game over with. I was thinking, 'Lord, just get this game over with. Whoever wins the game, let's just get it over with. I can’t even feel my legs right now.”

Flynn had the right to say those words, after all, he played for a total of 67 minutes during the game, just three minutes less than the total game time.

Longest NCAA Game in the Shot Clock Era

The longest game in the history of NCAA Division I basketball took place on December 21, 1981, when Cincinnati beat Bradley 75-73 in a game that was decided in the 7th overtime period. But that game took place before the shot clock era.

Syracuse’s 2009 win over UConn in the quarterfinals of the 2009 Big East Tournament is the longest NCAA men’s basketball game in the shot clock era, as the game saw six overtime periods before a winner emerged.

Four Syracuse players scored at least 20 points in that game, including guard Johnny Flynn led all scorers with 34 points. The point guard was also the game’s top passer with 11 assists, and he also contributed 3 rebounds, 6 steals, and 1 blocked shot for the Orange, who pulled away in the 6th OT period and won the game 127-117.

The Orange ultimately fell to Louisville in the Big East title game, but Flynn became the 4th player in Conference history to be named Big East Tournament MVP while playing for the losing team. During March Madness, Syracuse made it to the Sweet 16, doing so for the first time in five seasons.

Johnny Flynn got drafted one pick ahead of Steph Curry

After that season, Flynn decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2009 NBA Draft. He was selected 6th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, one pick ahead of Steph Curry and two ahead of DeMar DeRozan. Also picked in the first round of the 2009 Draft was Jrue Holiday at no. 17 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Flynn played his first two seasons in Minnesota. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.4 assists per game during his rookie season and was named to the All-Rookie 2nd team that year. But after undergoing hip surgery during his second season, Flynn saw his production and play decline and he never recovered.

After starting in 81 games during his rookie season, Johnny Flynn went on to play in only 82 games during the next three seasons with 9 total starts. He ended up getting traded to the Houston Rockets during the 2011 NBA Draft. On March 12, 2012, Flynn was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played in only 18 games.

He signed with the Pistons in 2012 but was waived 20 days later. Flynn played for the Melbourne Tigers before attempting an unsuccessful NBA comeback. He also played for the Sichuan Blue Whales in the CBA and Orlandina Basket in Italy. But while Johnny Flynn’s NBA career did not take off, he will always be remembered for capturing the imagination of an entire nation during the 2009 Big East Tournament.