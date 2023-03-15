TSSAA basketball state championships live updates, scores from Wednesday's quarterfinals

MURFREESBORO – The TSSAA BlueCross Boys Basketball State Championships tips off Day 2 of this year's state tournament at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.

Two Class 4A state quarterfinal contests along with four Class 1A quarterfinals are on tap for today.

We will have live updates from all six games of the tournament here.

USCJ beat McKenzie 66-53. The Buccaneers will meet Middleton in the state semifinals.

Andrew Cole led USJC in points with 24 points with one of his most emphatic scores being a transition and-one lay-up to give the Buccaneers a significant five-point run and a 60-51 lead with 3:14 left in the game.

Marquez Taylor led McKenzie with 22 points and USJC’s AJ Murphy finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

McKenzie trails USJC 50-46 at the end of the third quarter.

McKenzie’Marquez Tyalor emphasized more of his distributing abilities in the first four minutes of the third quarter — getting assists hitting the roller after a screen and a kick-out pass for a corner 3-pointer. By the 4:06 mark of the third period, the Rebels trailed University School 44-41.

On the defensive end, Taylor began to effectively ball-deny USJC's AJ Murphy who was limited to making one of three field goals in the period.

He also had a sequence where he rejected a fastbreak lay-up and on the other end scored a floater that led to University School calling a timeout with two 2:10 left in period.

USJC leads 37-30 after 16 minutes of action.

USJC's rapid pace continued to give McKenzie's defense trouble in the second quarter. The Buccaneers are shooting 57% from 3-point range and six players have scored.

McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor has 17 of the Rebels' 30 points.

USJC leads 25-15 after one quarter in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

USJC first three made field goals of the game are all 3-pointers from three different players. The Buccaneers made six 3-pointers and attempted 10.

The top scorers for both teams are the lead guards who both happen to wear No. 4: McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor and University School’s AJ Murphy. Taylor has 10 points and Murphy seven.

Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles scored 29 points to lead Hampton to a comfortable 71-48 win over Humboldt in Tuesday's Class 1A quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs took a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never trailed by less than that for the rest of the game. They shot 53% from the field.

Fredrick Moore had 23 points and SEC-recruited defensive lineman Stephon Shivers grabbed 13 rebounds for Humboldt.

Hampton will face Chattanooga Prep Friday at 1:15 p.m. in a semifinal. The Bulldogs fell in overtime to East Robertson, the eventual state champion, in last season's semifinals.

Despite Fredrick Moore's 19 points, No. 3 Hampton has been too much for Humboldt. The Bulldogs lead 52-35 after three quarters.

Cadon Buckles has 21 points for the Bulldogs, while Michael Anspaugh and Eugene Carrico have 13 and 12, respectively.

Hampton looks well on its way towards returning to the Class 1A semifinals, leading Humboldt 38-23 after two quarters.

Joining Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles (15 points) in the Bulldogs' offensive surge has been Michael Anspaugh with 11 points. Fredrick Moore has scored 13 points to keep the Vikings in the game.

Hampton's offense has been fluid with 11 assists on 15 baskets, and the Bulldogs have forced eight turnovers while only committing four of their own. Between the five-minute mark of the first quarter and three-minute mark of the second, they outscored Humboldt 28-9.

Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles scored 13 first-quarter points to power Hampton to a 22-12 lead over Humboldt after a quarter of play.

The Bulldogs shot over 50% from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers, Buckles providing two of them.

Fredrick Moore leads the Vikings with six points.

After getting a slight cushion late, Chattanooga Prep iced the game at the foul line to beat Fayetteville 57-49 and advance to the Class 1A state semifinal game that will be played at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Fayetteville took a brief 47-46 lead with 2:46 left in the game after Kim Johnson's lay up, but the Tigers were called for a technical foul shortly after that led to two Chattanooga Prep free-throws from Ta'suade Williams to give the Sentinels a 48-47 advantage. For the next 2:30 Prep went 7-for-7 from the foul line to finish off Fayetteville.

Derrick Roberson led Prep with 21 points and nine rebounds. Fayetteville was led by Johnson's 15 points and Isaiah Thomison's 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Chattanooga holds a 39-35 lead after a circus lay up from Eli Gains as time expired to give the Sentinels the four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Gains basket came after Fayetteville cut the lead to two after a three-point play from the Tigers' 6-foot-7 sophomore Samuel Willoughby.

Chattanooga Prep holds a 28-23 lead at halftime after making a run to end the second quarter. Derrick Roberson leads Chattanooga with 10 points and four rebounds. Both teams are shooting an identical 10-of-21 from the field but Fayetteville's 12 turnovers have been costly.

Chattanooga has cashed in on 10 points off turnovers and are out-rebounding Fayetteville, 16-10. The Tigers are led by eight points from Kim Johnson. Isaiah Thomison has four points and five rebounds.

Chattanooga Prep took Fayetteville out of its rhythm early to build a six-point lead but Fayetteville responded late in the first quarter and Kim Johnson's lay up with eight seconds left gave the Tigers a 14-12 first-quarter advantage. Fayetteville had five turnovers in the opening period that contributed to the early deficit but started knocking down shots late for a quick surge.

Down goes the defending 4A state champions.

Led by Alijah Curry, who finished with 20 points, the Mustangs defeated Dobyns Bennett 60-51 to advance to the state semifinals. East will play Independence Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. at Murphy Center.

Much like the rest of the second half, the fourth quarter was filled with stifling defense from Memphis East (26-9), as it forced Dobyns Bennett to take several unwanted shots. Brady Stump did get hot in the quarter, scoring seven points and leading Dobyns Bennett with 19 points in the game.

Along with Curry's 20-point game and eight rebounds, LJ Hackman finished with 13 points and Jamarion Harvey finished with 12 points and Zachery Hayslett finished with 10.

It was another good quarter for the Memphis East defense as the Mustangs hold a 45-41 lead after the third quarter. The Mustangs forced six turnovers and scored 11 points off those turnovers to get a lead as big as eight in the quarter.

LJ Hackman and Alijah Curry are the top scorers for the Mustangs with 11 points and 12 points, respectively. Brady Stump is still the top scorer for Dobyns Bennett with 12.

Alijah Curry scored eight points in the quarter and threw down a one-handed slam in transition to help spark a big second quarter by the Mustangs. Despite the 15-point quarter, Dobyns Bennett leads 31-28 at halftime after Brady Stump hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Between Curry's spark and the defensive adjustments by the Mustangs helped them cut into a nine-point first quarter deficit and get within one point, 22-21, with less than four minutes left in the half. East tied the game at 28 before Stump's three at the buzzer.

East's Curry leads all scorers with 11 points and Stump has 10 points for Dobyns Bennett.

Dobyns Bennett is shooting the ball efficiently in the first quarter, shooting 60 percent from the field, and holds a 22-13 lead over Memphis East. Charlie McHugh leads all scorers with eight points for Dobyns Bennett, on 3-for-3 shooting.

Memphis East shot just 38 percent from the field in the quarter, with Jamarion Harvey and LJ Hackman leading the Mustangs with four points each.

Final: Independence 66, Blackman 34

The Blaze's postseason run that saw them go 7-0 prior to state comes to an end. Blackman finishes 21-12. Independence improves to 32-4 and will play the winner of Memphis East vs. Dobyns-Bennett in Friday's semifinal.

Montgomery led Independence with 24 points, followed by Lewis (12) and Matt Witt (11).

Sophomore Christian Johnson led Blackman with 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior Isaiah Divens added 11.

Eagles start third on fire, extend lead to 25

Independence started the third quarter on an 8-0 run, extending the lead from 13 to 21 (33-12). The Eagles lead 47-22 entering the fourth.

Montgomery heated up for the Eagles in the third, scoring 13 of his 19 points thus far.

Lewis has played well the entire game and enters the fourth quarter with 12 points and four rebounds.

Independence goes on 10-0 run, leads 25-12 at halftime

Independence leads Blackman 25-12 at halftime of the 4A quarterfinals. Tylan Lewis had a big half for the Eagles, scoring 10 on 5-of-5 shooting.

The Blaze were just 3-of-5 at the free throw line and allowed three offensive rebounds for putbacks in the quarter by the Eagles. That enabled Independence to go on a 10-0 run.

Montgomery has six for Independence. Garrison Eady and Isaiah Divens each have five for Blackman.

Blackman-Independence first quarter has slow pace

Independence leads Blackman 6-5 after one quarter in the 4A quarterfinals.

Neither team scored until 4:48 left in the first quarter when the Blaze hit a 10-foot jumper to take a brief 2-0 lead. The Blaze offense has been patient looking for the best shot.

Independence star Jett Montgomery was held to two points on 1-of-3 shooting in the first quarter.

