A fan favorite will be returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.

The Jaguars and safety Andrew Wingard, also known as “Dewey,” have agreed to terms on a contract, the team said Wednesday.

During the Jags’ run up to the 2022 playoffs, Wingard coined the phrase, “It was always the Jags!” that became a rallying cry for the team and the fans.

Wingard originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in 61 games (24 starts) from 2019-22, the team said.

In his four-year career with Jacksonville, Wingard has posted 170 tackles (119 solo), seven passes defensed and four INTS. The Jaguars said in 2021, he started 15 games and posted a career-high 86 tackles.

Wingard attended Wyoming and played in 51 games with the Cowboys, finishing second in Wyoming school history with 454 tackles while adding 18 passes defensed, 10 INTs and five forced fumbles.

