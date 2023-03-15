Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

No more tickets available for event at Edward Waters University featuring Nia Long

By Tenikka Hughes,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S6Po_0lJmgoFt00

It will be a packed house when award-winning actress Nia Long visits Edward Waters University on Thursday.

Long will be on campus Thursday evening for Women’s History Month.

She is the special guest for the university’s “Stay Woke” speaker series.

The university announced Tuesday that there are no more tickets available to see Long in person at the Milne Auditorium, but the school will be streaming the event live.

