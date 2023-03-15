Ford Is Rumored To Be Bringing Back the ‘Fox Body’ Mustang and the Concept Looks Pretty Cool

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Ford Mustang has seen its fair share of transformations over the years...

And this video from TikTok user @fatboyslim1982 shows that they might be bringing one of its cooler iterations back...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

After seeing the video, TikTok user @tattooedpops67 was adamant about one thing, "Please don't be electric, please don't be electric, please don't be electric...” And TikTok user @sbwtbf had a similar sentiment when they wrote, "Please just don't be electric, anything but that please…”

While TikTok user @rayetter336 was of the opinion that, "It looks like a Honda Accord and a Subaru Impreza had a baby.” With TikTok user @driftyboi14 adding on that, "5.0 coyote making 500 horsepower with a very light curb weight. This car is going to be mother fricking crazy.”

But TikTok user @groundzer0755 was less enthusiastic when they wrote, "If this was real it’d be more modernized and not just be starlight up a fox body think how the eclipse changed but fox body.” And TikTok user @kyle..burns wrote that, "If it's not electric, I’m buying.”

While TikTok user @1993_mustang_foxbody was adamant that this car have a V8 engine, "If this doesn’t have a V8...I'm gonna $ucking kill someone…” With TikTok user @kingpaviax3 loving the design but fearing that this car might be electric instead of gas powered when they wrote, "I think it looks sick...But it has to be GAS POWERED don’t give me no electric BS…”

Well what do you think? Is that a smooth looking ride or what?

