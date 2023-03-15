Toddler Tells Mom at 3 AM She’d Rather Be in Her Own Bed

For some little kids, climbing into mommy and daddy's bed and sleeping there all night is the ultimate goal. They act like going to their own bed is a punishment, and they'll do anything to avoid it. They'll claim scary dreams, loneliness, all sorts of reasons why they can't sleep alone.

Other toddlers, however, are more independent. The little girl in this super sweet video from @samoco143 got to sleep in her mom's bed for the night because daddy was out of town, but in the middle of the night, she decided she needed her space.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Because...it's my own bed." "Now don't be sad anymore!" There are some great quotes in this video, no doubt. She's so adorable, and she clearly doesn't want to hurt her mommy's feelings ("I'll sleep with you tomorrow!"), but she just needs to be on her own to get a good night's sleep. Who knows? Maybe mommy snores.

Commenters thought she was the loveliest little girl ever.

"An independent but caring little girl" - Paraluman1018

"That was one of the most precious things I've ever seen she was worried about you being upset" - cortneypack56

"Too polite to tell you to snore" - PippPipp67

"It took me 8 solid years to get my youngest out of our bed. Then she had no desire to come snuggle anymore" - Bambi

Even THE Rosie ODonnell chimed in:

"yes mom - her own bed"

Mom definitely lucked out with this sweet little girl who's perfectly happy to sleep on her own, but is still pretty snuggly.

