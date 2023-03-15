Latest Atmospheric River Brings Lots of Rain to San Diego County

San Diego - The National Weather Service says the atmospheric river storm that slammed into San Diego County Tuesday night was stronger that first anticipated.

Highway 78 was closed during the Wednesday morning commute due to water flooding the freeway lanes. Flooding was reported on some of the roads crossing the San Diego River which was expected to near flood stage. The CHP reported dozens of traffic crashes and officers urged drivers to slow down and be alert for changing weather conditions.

Rainfall totals as of early Wednesday morning were even higher in some areas of the county than had been predicted. Here is the amount of rain that was recorded as of 6:30 a.m. according to the National Weather Service at various locations in the county:

Palomar Observatory: 3.36 inches

San Onofre: 2.51 inches

Carlsbad: 2.31 inches

Bonsall: 2.15 inches

Oceanside: 2.13 inches

Lake Wohlford: 2.12 inches

Fallbrook: 2.07 inches

Escondido: 2.02 inches

San Marcos: 1.99 inches

Skyline Ranch: 1.98 inches

Mt. Woodson: 1.93 inches

Encinitas: 1.87 inches

Valley Center: 1.82 inches

Henshaw Dam: 1.80 inches

Vista: 1.66 inches

Miramar Lake: 1.62 inches

Pine Hills: 1.62 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: 1.61 inches

Poway: 1.46 inches

Ramona: 1.44 inches

Valley Center: 1.44 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 1.40 inches

Rincon Springs: 1.39 inches

Santee: 1.37 inches

Santa Ysabel: 1.36 inches

Julian: 1.32 inches

Kearny Mesa: 1.30 inches

Fashion Valley: 1.29 inches

La Mesa: 1.25 inches

Descanso: 1.18 inches

Miramar: 1.12 inches

National City: 1.00 inches

Otay Mountain: 0.98 inches

Ranchita: 0.92 inches

Point Loma: 0.91 inches

Alpine: 0.86 inches

Rainbow: 0.82 inches

San Diego International Airport: 0.70 inches

Mount Laguna: 0.70 inches

Brown Field: 0.52 inches

Borrego Springs: 0.12 inches

The National Weather Service says the rain was expected to taper off by late Wednesday but they say a smaller storm could bring more rain this coming weekend,.

(Photo Getty Images)