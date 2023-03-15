Latest Atmospheric River Brings Lots of Rain to San Diego County
3 days ago
San Diego - The National Weather Service says the atmospheric river storm that slammed into San Diego County Tuesday night was stronger that first anticipated.
Highway 78 was closed during the Wednesday morning commute due to water flooding the freeway lanes. Flooding was reported on some of the roads crossing the San Diego River which was expected to near flood stage. The CHP reported dozens of traffic crashes and officers urged drivers to slow down and be alert for changing weather conditions.
Rainfall totals as of early Wednesday morning were even higher in some areas of the county than had been predicted. Here is the amount of rain that was recorded as of 6:30 a.m. according to the National Weather Service at various locations in the county:
Palomar Observatory: 3.36 inches
San Onofre: 2.51 inches
Carlsbad: 2.31 inches
Bonsall: 2.15 inches
Oceanside: 2.13 inches
Lake Wohlford: 2.12 inches
Fallbrook: 2.07 inches
Escondido: 2.02 inches
San Marcos: 1.99 inches
Skyline Ranch: 1.98 inches
Mt. Woodson: 1.93 inches
Encinitas: 1.87 inches
Valley Center: 1.82 inches
Henshaw Dam: 1.80 inches
Vista: 1.66 inches
Miramar Lake: 1.62 inches
Pine Hills: 1.62 inches
Lake Cuyamaca: 1.61 inches
Poway: 1.46 inches
Ramona: 1.44 inches
Valley Center: 1.44 inches
Rancho Bernardo: 1.40 inches
Rincon Springs: 1.39 inches
Santee: 1.37 inches
Santa Ysabel: 1.36 inches
Julian: 1.32 inches
Kearny Mesa: 1.30 inches
Fashion Valley: 1.29 inches
La Mesa: 1.25 inches
Descanso: 1.18 inches
Miramar: 1.12 inches
National City: 1.00 inches
Otay Mountain: 0.98 inches
Ranchita: 0.92 inches
Point Loma: 0.91 inches
Alpine: 0.86 inches
Rainbow: 0.82 inches
San Diego International Airport: 0.70 inches
Mount Laguna: 0.70 inches
Brown Field: 0.52 inches
Borrego Springs: 0.12 inches
The National Weather Service says the rain was expected to taper off by late Wednesday but they say a smaller storm could bring more rain this coming weekend,.
Comments / 0