Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Manny Machado's Offense Rolls As Dominican Republic Catches Another WBC Win

By Noel Sanchez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyGTE_0lJmXLJX00

Friars star clicking behind the bat and leading his country to greatness.

There are few players in the MLB that have had a similar year to Manny Machado. The star slugger for the San Diego Padres led his team on a magical postseason run in 2022 that was only cut short by the Philadelphia Phillies, secured an extension with the Friars for the remainder of his career , and is now representing the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He also has the pleasure of taking the field with a number of his Gaslamp teammates.

The Dominican Republic has gone 2-1 in tournament play thus far and currently sit in second place in Pool D, only trailing the 3-0 Venezuela squad. Whoever wins the pool will face the winner of Pool C and it looks like Machado is heating up just in time to help his country make a push.

The 2022 NL MVP finalist connected on a home run against Israel that flew 437 feet and gave his team their second score on route to a 10-0 victory. This is the second straight game in which he has connected on a ball and sent it out of the park in the WBC.

The construction that has gone into this roster can draw a lot of comparisons to the route the Friars took this past offseason. Both teams filled out their lineups from top to bottom when it comes to pitching, out fielding, and especially slugging. The Dominican Republic has multiple players outside of Machado that can just rake and we will see them take the plate again today in an important game against Puerto Rico.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Padres News: Manny Machado Claims WBC Was More Important Than World Series
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. Hit 1st Cactus League Home Run
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
Padres News: Watch Fernando Tatis Jr. Throw Perfect 1-Hop Pass From Right Field
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
Young Red Sox Fireballer Making Team's 2023 Bullpen Decisions Much More Difficult
Boston, MA2 days ago
18-year-old dies while snowmobiling with friends in New York
Gloversville, NY2 days ago
Phillies Heavily Represented in USA Lineup Against Venezuela in WBC Quarterfinal
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Intriguing Red Sox Outfielder Absolutely Mashes His First Home Run Of World Baseball Classic
Boston, MA2 days ago
Padres News: Juan Soto Feels Like His 2020 Self, Credits Off-Season Work
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Dog Abandoned Outside Helen Woodward Animal Center Meets Tragic End
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Palm Beach native Trea Turner’s slam rallies Team USA past Venezuela and into WBC semis
Lake Worth, FL6 hours ago
Former Dodger Tom Koehler Reacts to What LA is Doing with Andrew Toles
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Investing In His Body To Prolong Playing Career
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Red Sox Fan Favorite Forcing Way Onto MLB Roster With Impressive Spring Training Play
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy