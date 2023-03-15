Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOjpW_0lJmX72c00

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking for another win against the Miami Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, as they look to extend their three game winning streak. The Grizzlies will of course be without Ja Morant, who is still away from the team, but they have done well to pick up wins in his absence. In addition to Morant, Memphis will also be without Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr., and Jake LaRavia.

For the Miami Heat, they will be mostly healthy in this game. Miami's only injury absence as of right now is Cody Zeller, and the only other player on the injury report is Kyle Lowry who is questionable. While the Heat will be mostly healthy, this is still a team that has underperformed for much of the season, and a team that Memphis certainly believes they can beat without Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are in a weird spot as a team, as they currently navigate the possibility of Ja Morant not returning for a while. While an extensive absence for Morant would hurt any title hopes for Memphis, they still have a confident group that has strung together three-straight wins without him. Looking to regain their hold on the two-seed, Memphis must find a way to continue winning games, because the Sacramento Kings have been in relentless pursuit of that position.

This game between Memphis and Miami will begin at 4:30 PM PST in Miami.

Related Articles

Full Details of Ja Morant's Gun and Violence Accusations

WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. Destroys Anthony Davis With Poster Dunk

Ja Morant Makes History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Dillon Brooks Shares Ruthless Message for Klay Thompson
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
SOURCE SPORTS: Memphis Grizzlies to No Longer Spend the Night in Visiting Cities
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, More
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Steph Curry Reacts to Russell Westbrook's Fit on Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Legend James Worthy Says Loss To The Mavericks Was Their Worst Of The Year
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Grizzlies Give Major Update on Ja Morant's Return From Suspension
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies Beating Warriors
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
Paul Pierce Finally Clears Up Rumors About His Wheelchair Game, But Kevin Garnett Doesn't Believe Him
Boston, MA2 days ago
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make 2 Roster Moves On Thursday Night
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Furious Penny Hardaway Chucks Bottle as Memphis Falls to FAU
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Should the Boston Celtics thirst for PJ Washington? One NBA analyst thinks so
Boston, MA1 day ago
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. On Game-Winning 3 vs. Pelicans: 'It Was A Special Moment'
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Timberwolves Release Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Matchup
Minneapolis, MN14 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy