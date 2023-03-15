Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking for another win against the Miami Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, as they look to extend their three game winning streak. The Grizzlies will of course be without Ja Morant, who is still away from the team, but they have done well to pick up wins in his absence. In addition to Morant, Memphis will also be without Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr., and Jake LaRavia.

For the Miami Heat, they will be mostly healthy in this game. Miami's only injury absence as of right now is Cody Zeller, and the only other player on the injury report is Kyle Lowry who is questionable. While the Heat will be mostly healthy, this is still a team that has underperformed for much of the season, and a team that Memphis certainly believes they can beat without Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are in a weird spot as a team, as they currently navigate the possibility of Ja Morant not returning for a while. While an extensive absence for Morant would hurt any title hopes for Memphis, they still have a confident group that has strung together three-straight wins without him. Looking to regain their hold on the two-seed, Memphis must find a way to continue winning games, because the Sacramento Kings have been in relentless pursuit of that position.

This game between Memphis and Miami will begin at 4:30 PM PST in Miami.

