Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Wednesday

By Jack Ankony,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxbJM_0lJmWODB00

The NCAA Tournament continues on Wednesday night with the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio, featuring 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern and 11-seeds Nevada vs. Arizona State. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup, leading scorers and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The First Four continues on Wednesday after a pair of thrilling games on Tuesday.

16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Southeast Missouri State 75-71 behind 22 points from Jalen Jackson. In the second game, a Jamarius Burton jumper put Pittsburgh ahead in the closing seconds, and Mississippi State missed a few good looks at the buzzer to give Pittsburgh a 60-59 win.

16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern begin Wednesday's First Four slate, followed by an 11-seed matchup between Nevada and Arizona State. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup and leading scorers.

How to watch NCAA Tournament First Four

First game

  • Who: 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16-seed Texas Southern
  • What: First Four
  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15
  • Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: truTV
  • Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
  • Season records: Fairleigh Dickinson went 19-15 overall and 10-6 in conference play. Despite losing in the Northeast Conference Championship, Fairleigh Dickinson made the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier because Merrimack is ineligible to make the tournament. Texas Southern went 14-20 overall and 7-11 in conference play. As the No. 8 seed in the SWAC Tournament, Texas Southern won three games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
  • Point spread: Texas Southern is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 147.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
  • KenPom rankings: Fairleigh Dickinson is No. 312 overall, No. 361 in defensive efficiency and No. 156 in offensive efficiency. Texas Southern is No. 286 overall, No. 196 in defensive efficiency and No. 330 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

  • Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
    • G Demetre Roberts: 16.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.0 rpg, 33.3 3-point FG pct
    • G Grant Singleton: 14.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 38.5 3-point FG pct
    • F Ansley Almonor: 13.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 37.6 3-point FG pct
  • Texas Southern Tigers
    • F Davon Barnes: 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 28.6 3-point FG pct
    • G PJ Henry: 12.7 ppg, 2.1 apg, 35.1 3-point FG pct
    • F John Walker III: 12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg 27.3 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

  • Tobin Anderson, Fairleigh Dickinson: Anderson reached the NCAA Tournament in his first year at Fairleigh Dickinson. He spent the last nine years at Division II Saint Thomas Aquinas, where he held a 209–62 record with seven conference titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
  • Johnny Jones, Texas Southern: Jones has taken Texas Southern to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Across five seasons, he has a 90-72 overall record and a 56-29 record in SWAC play. Jones was the LSU coach from 2012-17 and played in the Final Four for LSU in 1981.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qau9_0lJmWODB00
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Sean Moore (11) handles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 83-61.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Second game

  • Who: 11-seed Nevada vs. 11-seed Arizona State
  • What: First Four
  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15
  • Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: truTV
  • Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
  • Season records: Nevada went 22-10 overall and 12-6 in conference play. The Wolfpack lost in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Arizona State went 22-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play. The Sun Devils lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals as the No. 6 seed.
  • Point spread: Arizona State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 134 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
  • KenPom rankings: Nevada is No. 44 overall, No. 43 in defensive efficiency and No. 61 offensive efficiency. Arizona State is No. 70 overall, No. 29 in defensive efficiency and No. 133 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

  • Nevada Wolfpack
    • G Jarod Lucas: 17.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 37.9 3-point FG pct
    • G Kenan Blackshear: 14.4 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.1 rpg, 28.1 3-point FG pct
    • C Will Baker: 13.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 35.6 3-point FG pct
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    • G Desmond Cambridge Jr.: 13.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 32.6 3-point FG pct
    • F Marcus Bagley: 12.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg
    • G DJ Horne: 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 33.2 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

  • Steve Alford, Nevada: In his fourth season at Nevada, Alford has a 69–49 overall record. This will be his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Wolfpack after making three Sweet 16 appearances in six seasons at UCLA. Alford averaged 22.0 points as he led Indiana to the 1987 National Championship.
  • Bobby Hurley, Arizona State: In his eighth season at Arizona State, Hurley has a 140–112 overall record. This will be his third NCAA Tournament appearance at Arizona State, but he's never made it past the Round of 64. Hurley won two National Championships as Duke's point guard in 1991 and 1992.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En5vv_0lJmWODB00
Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford talks with guard Kenan Blackshear (13) and guard Jarod Lucas (2) in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The 2023 NCAA Tournament appears to be wide open this season. Here's everything you need to know about the field so far, and locations for all games played between March 14 and April 3, when a champion will be decided in Houston, Texas. CLICK HERE
  • STEPHEN A. SMITH PICKS IU TO FINAL FOUR: Stephen A. Smith picked Alabama, UCLA, Indiana and Duke to reach the Final Four on Monday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, but college basketball analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas believes a Kent State upset over Indiana is possible in the Round of 64. CLICK HERE
  • SENDEROFF PREVIEWS INDIANA: Kent State earned a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the MAC Conference championship, setting up a matchup with 4-seed Indiana. Coach Rob Senderoff shared his thoughts on playing against the school where he used to coach. CLICK HERE
  • DAKICH'S RANT ABOUT SENDEROFF: Former Indiana player and coach Dan Dakich was back at Indiana at the end of the Kelvin Sampson-Rob Senderoff era and he saw first-hand all the cheating that went on before they were both fired. Fast forward 15 years later, and now Senderoff and Sampson are coach in Indiana's bracket of the Midwest Region. Dakich went off on them both during his ''Don't @ Me'' talk show on Monday. CLICK HERE
  • TJD NAMED ALL-AMERICAN: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Associated Press' first-team All-America, along with Purdue's Zach Edey, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Houston's Marcus Sasser and Alabama's Brandon Miller. Here are the three AP All-America teams. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Outside of very late nights in Albany, New York, of all places, there's a lot to like about Indiana's draw in the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament. They got the best seed possible, and a potential long run in the tournament seems very realistic. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA GETS KENT STATE: After a 22-11 season in year two under coach Mike Woodson, Indiana received a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers play No. 13 seed Kent State in the Round of 64. CLICK HERE
  • SENIOR GUARDS LEAD KENT STATE: No. 4 seed Indiana plays No. 13 seed Kent State in the Round of 64 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:55 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are led by a pair of senior guards and coached by former Indiana assistant coach Rob Senderoff. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The 2023 NCAA Tournament appears to be wide open this season. The field of 68 will be announced on Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about the field so far, and locations for all games played between March 14 and April 3, when a champion will be decided in Houston, Texas. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Miller back in the NCAA Tournament with Xavier, but Vanderbilt loss with Pitt sticks with him
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Transfer player makes big impact for Eagles
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Chaminade Julienne High School loses in the final seconds of Division II state semifinals
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Russia High School falls in state semifinals of boys basketball tournament
Russia, OH1 day ago
Ohio school district switching to four-day school week: ‘We’re burnt out’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Food truck rallies return once again to Springfield
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Report: Not enough affordable housing for low-income Ohioans
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Staffing issues plague nursing homes as task force comes to Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Keep an eye out for invasive ‘spotted lanternfly’ in the Tri-State
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Spring starts Monday! What you can expect in the Miami Valley.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Fairborn holding St. Pat Rocks celebration
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Ancestors of Jimi Hendrix lived in Urbana
Urbana, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati police search for missing Price Hill man
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
St. Vincent de Paul encourages people who need help to reach out following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man From Miami County Charged With Homicide in Death of Dayton Toddler
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Drunk-driving checkpoints scheduled throughout Miami Valley for St. Patrick’s Day
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Sweet treat shop coming to downtown Springfield
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man killed in Dayton house fire identified
Dayton, OH2 days ago
VIDEO: OSHP, Dayton Police chase armed suspects
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Montgomery County Task Force release results of OVI checkpoints in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Ranger rescues 8 guinea pigs found in a Harrison park
Harrison, OH2 days ago
Springfield Police Division investigating shooting that left one woman injured
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Roselawn seniors forced to travel further after local Walgreens closes down
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Multiple agencies called to 2-alarm fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH17 hours ago
‘They messed up;’ Dayton city officials settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Police chief on way to recovery
Minster, OH1 day ago
Hello Thai opens in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy