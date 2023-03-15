How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Wednesday

The NCAA Tournament continues on Wednesday night with the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio, featuring 16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern and 11-seeds Nevada vs. Arizona State. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup, leading scorers and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The First Four continues on Wednesday after a pair of thrilling games on Tuesday.

16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Southeast Missouri State 75-71 behind 22 points from Jalen Jackson. In the second game, a Jamarius Burton jumper put Pittsburgh ahead in the closing seconds, and Mississippi State missed a few good looks at the buzzer to give Pittsburgh a 60-59 win.

16-seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern begin Wednesday's First Four slate, followed by an 11-seed matchup between Nevada and Arizona State. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup and leading scorers.

How to watch NCAA Tournament First Four

First game

Who: 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16-seed Texas Southern

16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16-seed Texas Southern What: First Four

First Four When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15 Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV

truTV Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter) Season records: Fairleigh Dickinson went 19-15 overall and 10-6 in conference play. Despite losing in the Northeast Conference Championship, Fairleigh Dickinson made the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier because Merrimack is ineligible to make the tournament. Texas Southern went 14-20 overall and 7-11 in conference play. As the No. 8 seed in the SWAC Tournament, Texas Southern won three games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 19-15 overall and 10-6 in conference play. Despite losing in the Northeast Conference Championship, Fairleigh Dickinson made the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier because Merrimack is ineligible to make the tournament. Texas Southern went 14-20 overall and 7-11 in conference play. As the No. 8 seed in the SWAC Tournament, Texas Southern won three games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Point spread: Texas Southern is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 147.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Texas Southern is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 147.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. KenPom rankings: Fairleigh Dickinson is No. 312 overall, No. 361 in defensive efficiency and No. 156 in offensive efficiency. Texas Southern is No. 286 overall, No. 196 in defensive efficiency and No. 330 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

G Demetre Roberts: 16.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.0 rpg, 33.3 3-point FG pct



G Grant Singleton: 14.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 38.5 3-point FG pct



F Ansley Almonor: 13.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 37.6 3-point FG pct

Texas Southern Tigers

F Davon Barnes: 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 28.6 3-point FG pct



G PJ Henry: 12.7 ppg, 2.1 apg, 35.1 3-point FG pct



F John Walker III: 12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg 27.3 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Tobin Anderson, Fairleigh Dickinson: Anderson reached the NCAA Tournament in his first year at Fairleigh Dickinson. He spent the last nine years at Division II Saint Thomas Aquinas, where he held a 209–62 record with seven conference titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Anderson reached the NCAA Tournament in his first year at Fairleigh Dickinson. He spent the last nine years at Division II Saint Thomas Aquinas, where he held a 209–62 record with seven conference titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances. Johnny Jones, Texas Southern: Jones has taken Texas Southern to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Across five seasons, he has a 90-72 overall record and a 56-29 record in SWAC play. Jones was the LSU coach from 2012-17 and played in the Final Four for LSU in 1981.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Sean Moore (11) handles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 83-61. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Second game

Who: 11-seed Nevada vs. 11-seed Arizona State

11-seed Nevada vs. 11-seed Arizona State What: First Four

First Four When: 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15

9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15 Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV

truTV Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter) Season records: Nevada went 22-10 overall and 12-6 in conference play. The Wolfpack lost in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Arizona State went 22-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play. The Sun Devils lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals as the No. 6 seed.

Nevada went 22-10 overall and 12-6 in conference play. The Wolfpack lost in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Arizona State went 22-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play. The Sun Devils lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals as the No. 6 seed. Point spread: Arizona State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 134 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Arizona State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 134 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. KenPom rankings: Nevada is No. 44 overall, No. 43 in defensive efficiency and No. 61 offensive efficiency. Arizona State is No. 70 overall, No. 29 in defensive efficiency and No. 133 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

Nevada Wolfpack

G Jarod Lucas: 17.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 37.9 3-point FG pct



G Kenan Blackshear: 14.4 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.1 rpg, 28.1 3-point FG pct



C Will Baker: 13.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 35.6 3-point FG pct

Arizona State Sun Devils

G Desmond Cambridge Jr.: 13.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 32.6 3-point FG pct



F Marcus Bagley: 12.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg



G DJ Horne: 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 33.2 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Steve Alford, Nevada: In his fourth season at Nevada, Alford has a 69–49 overall record. This will be his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Wolfpack after making three Sweet 16 appearances in six seasons at UCLA. Alford averaged 22.0 points as he led Indiana to the 1987 National Championship.

In his fourth season at Nevada, Alford has a 69–49 overall record. This will be his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Wolfpack after making three Sweet 16 appearances in six seasons at UCLA. Alford averaged 22.0 points as he led Indiana to the 1987 National Championship. Bobby Hurley, Arizona State: In his eighth season at Arizona State, Hurley has a 140–112 overall record. This will be his third NCAA Tournament appearance at Arizona State, but he's never made it past the Round of 64. Hurley won two National Championships as Duke's point guard in 1991 and 1992.

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford talks with guard Kenan Blackshear (13) and guard Jarod Lucas (2) in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on Indiana basketball