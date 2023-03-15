Open in App
Davie, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NSU defeats Huntsville Alabama to make Elite Eight in Div. II men’s basketball tourney

By Kathy Laughlin, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

3 days ago

The top-seeded Nova Southeastern men’s basketball team continued to roll in the Division II NCAA Tournament with an 87-62 Sweet 16 victory over Huntsville Alabama on Tuesday night in Davie.

The 33-0 Sharks advanced to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year and the third time in school history, led by Will Yoakum’s 33 points. He tied the NSU record with nine 3-pointers in Tuesday’s game.

RJ Sunahara (14), Kobe Rodgers (13) and Jonathan Pierre (12) also scored in double figures for the Sharks, and Pierre led the team in rebounds with nine.

Next, NSU faces No. 8 seed University of Missouri-St. Louis on March 21 in Evansville, Ind.

