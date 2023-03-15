Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Going 30 strong in Tallahassee: Meet the 25 Women, 5 Young Women for 2023

By Tallahassee Democrat,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNMgM_0lJmNjf500

Let us introduce you. It's time to roll out the 2023 edition of the 25 Women You Need to Know and 5 Young Women to Watch.

Now in its 17th year, the program is the Tallahassee Democrat’s way of honoring women who lead from the front or from behind the scenes.

The 2023 Class:Who do you know? Meet the 2023 Class of 25 Women, 5 Young Women

Women through the years:About 400 Women You Need to Know: A complete history

With Women's History Month as a backdrop, you can meet the women whose names we list below in the pages of the Tallahassee Democrat and on tallahassee.com.

Click on the links below to read the stories we've already written. We've been featuring a profile a day since March 15 in the TLH Life section. We'll continue to publish them there and on tallahassee.com over the coming weeks.

25 Women to Know for 2023

  • Mandy Stark Bianchi, Executive Director of Ability1st, the Center for Independent Living of North Florida
  • Leslie Powell Boudreaux, Executive Director, Legal Services of North Florida
  • Vicki Bradley, News Director, WTXL-TV
  • Brittany Christie, Founder of Christie Sports and Philanthropy Strategy Group and Community Relations Director, Salvation Army
  • Carmen Conner, Principal at Pineview Elementary School
  • Carmelesa Crosby-Harley, Retired as HR manager at Leon County Schools
  • Pamala J. Doffek, Retired librarian and artist
  • Dana Dudley, Chief Operating Officer, Pittman Law Group
  • Jeanne' Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Medical Center, Inc.
  • Audrey Goff, Vice President of Business Development for the Moore Agency
  • Wanda Hunter, Leon County’s Assistant County Administrator for Citizen Services
  • Anna-Kay Hutchinson, Community Partnership School Director, Children's Home Society of Florida
  • Priscilla Jean-Louis, Investigator/Auditor, Disability Rights Florida
  • Calla MacNamara, Education and Engagement Manager, Opening Nights
  • Holly McPhail, Chief Strategist & Creator, Windwood Communications & Consulting, Inc.
  • Maxine Montgomery, Florida State University English professor
  • Kara Payne, Communications Specialist for the Florida League of Cities
  • LaQuisha Persak, Corporate Recruiter & University Relations Specialist for Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A
  • Adriane Peters, Executive Director, The Achieve Academy
  • Cheryl M. Rollins, Co-owner of Mannheim Security Solutions, LLC
  • Ely Rosario, Vice President, Jackson Properties and Financial Services
  • Valencia L. Scott, Deputy Director of Public Relations, Leon County Property Appraiser’s Office
  • Barbara J. Walker, Founding Partner, The Walker Firm, PLLC
  • Cindy Jackson Waymon, Florida Commission on Offender review
  • Pia Woodley, Assistant Professor and Internship Coordinator, Florida A&M University

5 Young Women to Watch

  • Kaylin Jean-Louis, Florida State University School
  • Mila Mullin, Leon High School
  • Aida Richardson, Leon High School
  • Sruthi Sentil, Rickards High School
  • Symone Thompson, Leon High School
