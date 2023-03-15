Sistas Finale First Look: Karen Pays the 'Ultimate Price' for Aaron's Secrets

There’s hell to pay in the Season 5 finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas , and it looks like Karen is going to be stuck footing the bill.

Sistas Shocker: Fatima Has a [Spoiler]!

Wednesday’s episode (BET, 9/8c), ominously titled “Too Little, Too Late,” finds Danni in a “vulnerable position,” according to the official synopsis, “while Karen quickly realizes that Aaron is hiding something, and she pays the ultimate price.”

If you weren’t already worried about Karen, you will be after checking out TVLine’s batch of exclusive first-look photos from the episode.

Let’s start with the tense image above, which picks up right after last week’s cliffhanger , with Karen confronting Aaron outside her salon moments after he was confronted by another woman who claimed to also be with him.

When we combine that with the two disturbing images below, we begin to get a clearer picture of the drama in store for Karen this week:

Sistas' Devale Ellis Defends Karen Over Pregnancy Drama: 'As Much as Twitter Wants Zac to Hate Her, He Doesn't'

What is Karen looking at in the first picture that has her so troubled? And is she (gulp) unconscious on the floor in that second shot? Come on, now. Hasn’t this show put poor Karen through enough already?

We won’t officially know what all of this means until the finale airs tonight, but between the “ultimate price” tease and that shot of Karen on the floor, I can’t help but fear the worst for her unborn baby.

How do you predict Sistas will wrap its fifth season? Drop a comment with your thoughts and theories below.

Sistas' Baby Bombshell Sparks Fierce Debate: Is Karen Telling the Truth?