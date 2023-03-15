Kevin Hart Inks New Multiyear Deal at SiriusXM

SiriusXM has inked Kevin Hart to host and showcase more comedy shows on its platforms.

Listen: 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes with 20 Oscar Nominees

On Wednesday, the satellite radio company unveiled a new multi-platform, multiyear deal with the comedy superstar and his Laugh Out Loud network. Hart will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while sending additional comedic content like radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video to land elsewhere on the SiriusXM network.

That will include a new season of Hart’s podcast Gold Minds with Kevin Hart debuting today, with appearances by Jason Bateman, Neil Burger, Ryan Coogler, Daymond John, Method Man, Stephen A. Smith and Lena Waithe.

How HBO's 'Rain Dogs' Changes the Portrayal of the Working Class

“SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind,” Hart said in a statement.

Other Hartbeat-produced programming headed to SiriusXM platforms includes shows hosted by Punkie Johnson, Diallo Riddle and Blake “LUXXURY” Robin. Hart’s Laugh Out Loud channel will also exclusively host a never-before-heard stand-up album from the late Bernie Mac.

SiriusXM relies on talent deals with Hart, Howard Stern and others to drive its content offerings and subscriber sign-ups. “Over the last five years, Kevin has become a cornerstone of SiriusXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kevin and the whole Hartbeat team,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, in a statement.

Hart reupping with the satellite radio giant coincides with SiriusXM telling shareholders it forecasts a modest drop in subscribers in 2023 as the company and the car industry faces economic headwinds, which has prompted layoffs and cost-cutting.

Condé Nast Acquires 'In The Dark' Podcast From American Public Media (Exclusive)