105.3 RNB

Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71

By paige.boyd,

3 days ago

Source: Ethan Miller/BET / Getty

Bobby Caldwell , the singer-songwriter best known for his hit single, “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died at the age of 71, following a lengthy illness.

His rep tells TMZ that he passed away in his sleep at his New Jersey home on Tuesday night (March 14).

Back in June of 2022, Caldwell’s official Facebook page gave insight into his medical issues. The post revealed that he developed peripheral neuropathy, caused by damage to the nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord, that has greatly affected his ability to perform.

Starting out as a rhythm guitarist for Little Richard in the early 1970s, the Manhattan-born, Miami-bred Caldwell released his self-titled debut album in 1978. Its lead single, “What You Won’t Do For Love,” became a major hit on Black radio, reaching #6 on the Billboard R&B charts and #9 on the Hot 100. The song has been covered and sampled many times over the years by artists such as Phyllis Hyman, Boyz II Men, 2Pac, and Snoh Aalegra, just to name a few.

He would record a total of 16 albums during his career. His last, Cool Uncle , was released in 2015.

In addition to recording and touring on his own, Caldwell also wrote songs for several artists, including Chicago, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, and Al Jarreau. His most notable songwriting credit is Peter Cetera and Amy Grant’s duet, “The Next Time I Fall,” a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

