Florida Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student

Hillsborough County, FL - A 22-year-old teacher is facing charges for engaging in sexual acts with a male student at Florida preparatory academy.

Paige Morley, a 22-year-old teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy in Riverview, is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a male student.

According to police, Morley was a teacher at the preparatory academy when she reportedly entered into a romantic relationship with the student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says Morley met the victim at school events after hours, where they engaged in sexual activities.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned Morley's alleged actions and ensured that justice would be served.

The sheriff's office expressed disbelief and dismay over the situation, noting that it is "unfathomable" how a trusted member of the community could abuse the power and position given to them.

Morley faces multiple charges, including lewd or lascivious battery, molestation, and sexual battery.