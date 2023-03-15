Open in App
Adel, IA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Des Moines Register

Iowa Rural Water Association names Adel as 2022 Community of the Year

By COURTESY OF IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WXuc_0lJmCsp700

The Iowa Rural Water Association recently announced that Adel has been named the 2022 Community of the Year. This award was presented to city representative Kip Overton during the Iowa Rural Water Association’s 48th Annual Conference held on Feb. 20-22 at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.

This award is presented to an outstanding community who exceeds the expectations of their citizens with reliable, quality services. At the last census, Adel’s population increased by 67%, making it one of the five fastest growing communities in Iowa. To address aging infrastructure and meet the current and future demands of the anticipated population growth, the city partnered with McClure Engineering in the planning, design, and construction of water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure investments throughout the community.

Beginning in 2018, construction began on two new source water wells with backup power supply and a new raw water transmission main. Concurrently, the construction of a new water treatment plant, utilizing pressure filtration, biological manganese removal and reverse osmosis membrane softening was commenced. Adjacent to the treatment plant a new 0.75MG ground storage reservoir and high service pumping facility was constructed. Plans were also made to address pressure and flow constraints in parts of the distribution system.

Sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvements were also necessary for the city to address. The city’s continuous discharge aerated lagoon was nearing maximum capacity and the city was faced with new nutrient reduction compliance standards as part of forthcoming NPDES regulations. Further, as the community was growing, so too were needs to provide sanitary service to meet demands in new service areas. Construction began on a new SBR wastewater treatment plant at the site of the existing lagoon system. The new plant consists of a new headworks facility with screening and grit removal, SBR treatment with BNR capabilities and enhancements to encourage granular sludge development and UV disinfection. The existing lagoon facilities were repurposed for sludge storage and flow equalization. Hydraulic studies were conducted and improvements made to address existing problems within the system and add infrastructure to handle expected growth. In total approximately $26.0M of sanitary utility infrastructure improvements have been designed and constructed as part of these projects.

As if the above were not enough, the city also took on multiple stormwater improvement projects to address stormwater collection and conveyance needs during this time. Five total projects were designed and constructed totaling $1.7M.

To finance the above work, the city worked with its consulting, legal, and financing partners for the more than $50M of total water, sewer and stormwater utility improvements. Funded through USDA-RD loans and grants, 28E partner contributions, WTFAP grants, and city funds, the city was able to finance these projects to meet their current and future needs.

Through hard work by city staff, and collaboration with consulting, legal, and funding agency partners, the city is positioned well to meet the utility needs of the city for decades to come. And this is why the city of Adel was named Iowa Rural Water’s 2022 Community of the Year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Brad's Collision Center to rebuild after fire in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
4 Horses Rescued From Iowa Property, 2 In Severe Condition
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Have You Been to Any of These Unusual Midwest Restaurants?
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Iowa For Tuesday Night Drawing
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
How to watch Des Moines’ 53rd Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowa man killed in Monroe County crash
Pella, IA2 days ago
Wellsburg Man Arrested for Alleged Incident in Greene County
Wellsburg, IA1 day ago
Iowa Weekend: Basketball And Blarney!
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Urbandale man wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game
Urbandale, IA1 day ago
Wind Advisory in effect from Thursday Afternoon to Friday Morning
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Lake City Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Dependent Adult Abuse
Lake City, IA2 days ago
Carroll Woman Wins $10,000 in Scratch Game From Iowa Lottery
Carroll, IA2 days ago
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Spongebob Squarepants Himself Coming To Iowa This Summer
Des Moines, IA14 hours ago
Familiar faces attend NCAA Tournament game in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Court documents reveal more details of Altoona shooting death
Altoona, IA2 days ago
Grimes woman charged with first-degree murder
Altoona, IA3 days ago
A&M Demolished in Des Moines, 76-59
Des Moines, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy