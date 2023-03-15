Open in App
Lafayette, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Journal & Courier

Oakland Academy recognized by state; board awards $800,000 for roof work

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zybB_0lJmCZFQ00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette School Corporation approved two resolutions aimed at addressing two issues that could become significant.

The first: Replacing some roofing at Murdock Elementary School and Jefferson High School. The second is about the need for nurses throughout the district.

Fixing the roofs

Last year, Murdock Elementary School experienced a major roof leak after the city was hit by a snowstorm.

As temperatures warmed, the excess snow on the roof began to melt, which led to a number of classrooms and hallways becoming soaked and damp.

Although initially providing a temporary fix to the issue, the school eventually approved an emergency project to replace the roofing on the affected side of the school.

March’s resolutions aimed at addressing an area in the school that needed to be re-roofed.

Prior to the repair in 2022, a majority of the roof was replaced in 2014 except for one classroom that sits adjacent to the 2022 repairs. This is the area that the school board aims to address.

At Jefferson High School, the school board noticed that the roof over the school’s kitchen, cafeteria and radio station was beginning to showcase signs of leakage.

To get ahead of this issue, the school board awarded a bid to replace the roof at Jeff.

The school board awarded a contract to address both issues to Smither Roofing, a company based out of Indianapolis.

Smither Roofing offered a bid of $889,900 which was the lowest bid from a “reliable” contractor, Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said.

The board unanimously approved the resolution.

Need for nurses

The district has been experiencing a growing need to have nurses available at each school, so the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

The county agreed that whenever the school district finds itself in need of a nurse, the health department will provide a substitute to the school. It can be temporary if a nurse calls in sick for a day, or long-term if a nurse resigns.

“While were also fortunate to have nurses in all of our school buildings, sometimes they’re ill, sometimes they resign for whatever reason and it’s very difficult to find nurses right now,” Huddle said.

The board unanimously approved the resolution.

During the staff and student recognition portion of the meeting, it was announced that Oakland Academy was officially approved by the Indiana Department of Education as an alternative education program.

Oakland Academy has been operating as an extension of Jeff for several years now. The goal of the academy was to provide some students with an alternative method of completing their high school education.

The recognition means the state will begin to provide additional funding. The school will receive an extra $500 per student and will be able to apply for alternative education grants from the state.

“The unity and family connection at Oakland Academy are apparent through testimonials from students, teachers, families and community members. Ensuring students get what they need from being placed somewhere that is the right fit for them is clearly the goal here. The partnerships and focus on individualized services are outstanding. This is an opportunity that should be valued by the entire community,” read the approval letter from the state.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Oakland Academy recognized by state; board awards $800,000 for roof work

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Seniors told they have a year to leave Crawford Manor apartments
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Plainfield company to close, eliminating 79 jobs
Plainfield, IN1 day ago
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood boys basketball punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Nappanee, IN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Avon substitute teacher terminated, child molesting charge filed
Avon, IN1 day ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Belvidere plant shut down in Illinois ; expands to Indiana
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Parents in Fishers concerned after Instagram account allowing students to bash, spread rumors about classmates gains popularity
Fishers, IN2 days ago
Grissom Air Reserve Base tankers to relocate temporarily at Fort Wayne International
Peru, IN2 days ago
Indiana high school basketball state tournament scores, brackets: 2023 IHSAA semistate updates
Bloomington, IN14 hours ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Boone County resident drives car into pond, rescued by fire crew
Lebanon, IN1 day ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Lafayette's Pier 1 store has a new tenant
Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Purdue gives final approval to controversial speaker
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Indiana couple arrested, facing felonies for Jan. 6 involvement
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
This Indiana Cemetery is the Final Resting Place for a Notorious Gangster, a President, Vice Presidents, Celebrities, and More
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indiana man dies after SUV Collides with Semi-Trailer leaving Truck Stop
Crown Point, IN2 days ago
Indiana’s spring outlook: Severe storms threat on hold until cool spell eases
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Loogootee Lions lose in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-state semifinals over Indianapolis Lutheran, 67-66
Loogootee, IN16 hours ago
Mom charged with neglect, left baby in sink to burn
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Burglars caught on camera in Carmel
Carmel, IN2 days ago
NCAA officials on reffing 7-4 Purdue star: ‘Zach Edey gets the living crap beat out of him’
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy