Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Falcon Report

Eagles Cut CB Darius Slay; Should Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n95J4_0lJmBb1n00

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to upgrade their cornerback room. Could they do so by signing Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay?

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from cornerback Darius Slay.

According to Slay's Twitter account, he won't be part of the Eagles next season and is looking for a new team.

Slay, 32, recorded 55 tackles and three interceptions as the Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl LVII, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Slay looks for his third NFL home, there has to be some consideration as to whether the Atlanta Falcons will make a run for him.

The Falcons have been eyeing a cornerback to partner with A.J. Terrell, but have yet to sign one in free agency. Atlanta has utilized its cap space, which ranked second in the NFL before Monday's tampering period began. The Falcons have signed several players to expensive deals, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke , safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata. In addition, the team has traded for New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary .

But if there's still room in the budget, the Falcons could form an elite secondary with Slay in the mix. The team would likely have to cut veteran Casey Hayward, which would save a couple million dollars, but it's an upgrade that would put Atlanta in position to make a serious run at the playoffs in 2023.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Falcons to Host Former First-Round Pick For Free Agency Visit
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Falcons Out on Darius Slayton Signing
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Falcons DB Jessie Bates III Reveals Role in Atlanta Defense
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Ex-Eagles player receives the NFL’s biggest performance bonus
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jalen Carter: 'Concerns' and 'Cramps' in NFL Draft - Source
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Marcus Mariota Signs with New Team
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
NFL Rumors: Former Eagles SB champion eyeing up Philadelphia return?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Howie Roseman working free-agency magic to keep Philadelphia Eagles a title contender
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles and defensive back Darius Slay agree to a two-year extension
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Georgia LB Nolan Smith: Falcons 'Want to Keep Me Home' in NFL Draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Eagles add another stud defensive weapon after Darius Slay extension
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Darius Slay stunner: Eagles CB says he is returning to Philly, Howie Roseman deserves banana pudding
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Oliver Signs with 49ers; What's Next for Falcons?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Former Colts' Target headed to Eagles
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
NFL world reacts to major Cowboys & OBJ news
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Eagles will have a new backup quarterback in 2023
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Official: Falcons Sign Bengals DB Jessie Bates III in Free Agency
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Falcons 'Where I Wanted to Go', Says Saints Ex Kaden Elliss
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Falcons Free Agent Signee Jessie Bates III to Donate Part of Contract to Charity
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy