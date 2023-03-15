Eagles Cut CB Darius Slay; Should Falcons Sign?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to upgrade their cornerback room. Could they do so by signing Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay?

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from cornerback Darius Slay.

According to Slay's Twitter account, he won't be part of the Eagles next season and is looking for a new team.

Slay, 32, recorded 55 tackles and three interceptions as the Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl LVII, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Slay looks for his third NFL home, there has to be some consideration as to whether the Atlanta Falcons will make a run for him.

The Falcons have been eyeing a cornerback to partner with A.J. Terrell, but have yet to sign one in free agency. Atlanta has utilized its cap space, which ranked second in the NFL before Monday's tampering period began. The Falcons have signed several players to expensive deals, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke , safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata. In addition, the team has traded for New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary .

But if there's still room in the budget, the Falcons could form an elite secondary with Slay in the mix. The team would likely have to cut veteran Casey Hayward, which would save a couple million dollars, but it's an upgrade that would put Atlanta in position to make a serious run at the playoffs in 2023.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here