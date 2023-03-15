Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles to release CB Darius Slay

By Andrew Porter,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIWW9_0lJm7bdE00

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay per multiple reports and Slay said goodbye to Philadelphia on Twitter on Wednesday.

Slay was looking for a three-year guaranteed deal, something the Eagles would not comply with, according to Derrick Gunn .

Slay, 32, was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Lions in March of 2020 and Philadelphia signed him to a three-year deal worth $50 million, which was set to expire after the 2023 season.

Slay's contract was set up to where he was slated to carry a $26 million cap hit in 2023.

The Eagles will release Slay with a June 1st designation, meaning they will save $17.5 million in cap space for 2023, but that cap money will not be available to use until after June 1st. The Eagles will still take on Slay's $8.6 million cap hit for 2023.

Slay had seven interceptions and 29 passes defended over during his three seasons with the Eagles, including three interceptions last season. However, some fans and media believe Slay's play declined toward the end of last season.

Slay, obviously, disagrees.

The Eagles re-signed 29-year-old cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year deal worth up to $44 million on Tuesday. Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is still out there in free-agency, but Philadelphia is reportedly trying hard to re-sign him as well.

Listen live to 94WIP via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY21 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy