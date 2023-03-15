Eagles to release CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay per multiple reports and Slay said goodbye to Philadelphia on Twitter on Wednesday.

Slay was looking for a three-year guaranteed deal, something the Eagles would not comply with, according to Derrick Gunn .

Slay, 32, was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Lions in March of 2020 and Philadelphia signed him to a three-year deal worth $50 million, which was set to expire after the 2023 season.

Slay's contract was set up to where he was slated to carry a $26 million cap hit in 2023.

The Eagles will release Slay with a June 1st designation, meaning they will save $17.5 million in cap space for 2023, but that cap money will not be available to use until after June 1st. The Eagles will still take on Slay's $8.6 million cap hit for 2023.

Slay had seven interceptions and 29 passes defended over during his three seasons with the Eagles, including three interceptions last season. However, some fans and media believe Slay's play declined toward the end of last season.

Slay, obviously, disagrees.

The Eagles re-signed 29-year-old cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year deal worth up to $44 million on Tuesday. Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is still out there in free-agency, but Philadelphia is reportedly trying hard to re-sign him as well.

