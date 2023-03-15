Open in App
Detroit, MI
WWJ News Radio

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of two Michigan State Police troopers who "were carrying out their lawful duties" in Detroit, prosecutors say

By Wwj Newsroom,

4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A convicted felon is facing attempted murder and other charges for shooting and wounding two Michigan State Police troopers on the job in Detroit , according to authorities.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday announced the case against 55-year-old Andre Neal Hardaway of Detroit, in connection with the incident last Friday.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities say officers with the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and MSP Emergency Support Team went to a home in the 10200 block of Outer Drive, in the area of Piedmont and Fenkell, to serve a search warrant as part of a join investigation.

Once the officers "were lawfully inside the house," prosecutor say, it is alleged that Hardaway opened fire, shooting and injuring two of the troopers.

DPD Chief James White told WWJ's Alexis Ware that he believed one trooper was hit once, while the other trooper was struck three times.

The troopers shot back, wounding Hardaway.

The wounded troopers were taken to a hospital for treatment, and both of them survived.

Officials said Hardaway then barricaded himself inside then home, but walked out and surrendered to the Detroit Police Department Special Response Team after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff.

He was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hardaway has been charged with three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

“The alleged actions of this defendant took place when members of law enforcement were carrying out their lawful duties. This is yet another clear example that highlights the dangerousness and uncertainty of their jobs,” said Worthy, in a statement.

Bond for was set $850,000 cash at an arraignment in 36th District Court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said a bond redetermination hearing is set for this Friday before Judge William McConico.

A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for March 22.

