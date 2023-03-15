Open in App
Van Buren, AR
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Tyson Foods closing 2 plants, impacting nearly 1,700 workers

By C.C. McCandlessMacy Davis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3389RN_0lJm7Ddu00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Tyson Foods has announced that the company is planning to close two of its plants, which together employ a total of nearly 1,700 people.

Tyson said its plants in Van Buren, Arkansas, and Glen Allen, Virginia, will be closing in May.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Van Buren, Arkansas plant effective May 12, 2023, and shift demand to other Tyson Foods facilities,” said Tyson in its announcement concerning the Arkansas plant. “While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing the full available capacity at each plant.”

A statement issued on the closing of the Virginia plant suggested its closure was due to “inability to economically improve operations.”

Tyson Foods CFO pleads guilty after intoxicated trespassing

Tyson said there are plans to work with employees affected by the closures to help them relocate to other Tyson facilities. The company also said it would coordinate with state and local agencies to provide resources and assistance to its employees that do not relocate.

Impacted Tyson team members responded to the news on Tuesday. The two who spoke with News 2’s sister station, KNWA, were shocked to hear the news. Now, they’re trying to figure out what’s next.

Evelee Hamilton has worked at the Van Buren plant for two years. She said a lot of people have accumulated vacation time, and have put a lot of time into their job at the factory. Now, these people are having to start over.

Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

Hamilton is going to try to apply to jobs in the area, but said leaving Van Buren isn’t an option. This is where she’s grown up and spent her entire life.

“What do you do? What do you do when you find out your financial stability is cut?” Hamilton said.

Adam Boehler, another team member at the Tyson plant in Van Buren, said his family lives in the area and he isn’t going to leave. But he knows that finding a job when hundreds of people are having to do the same thing will be a challenge.

“It happens. It’s part of life. Do I wish something could be done about it? Yes,” Boehler said.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The president of a union representing workers in Glen Allen, meanwhile, criticized Tyson for providing no warning to the group.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent the workers at this plant for decades, and we were appalled by today’s news and the terrible impact it will have on close to 700 of our union members,” said Mark Federici, president of UFCW 400, in a statement obtained by News 2’s sister station, WRIC.

Federici also called out Tyson for closing Virginia’s Glen Allen plant while investing hundreds of millions in a new plant halfway across the state in Pittsylvania County, the station reported.

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce said over 900 employees in the area would be affected by the closure; local outlet KLRT reported that the Arkansas plant employed 969, specifically. The Glen Allen plant, meanwhile, employed 692, WRIC reported.

WRIC’s Jakob Cordes contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Virginia’s first Walmart being demolished
Big Stone Gap, VA1 day ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA4 days ago
Manufacturing company to expand, creating 80 jobs in Danville
Danville, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Costco submits plans to build store in Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN2 days ago
Could this belated winter have a grand finale in the works?
Danville, VA3 days ago
Gas Prices May Drop Soon
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Former fed convicted of running penny stock scam on Virginia residents
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Alzheimer’s Association reports disease will spike with significant care shortage
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Commenters push state officials to keep Virginia in RGGI
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Sports betting booms in Tennessee, raising concerns about gambling addiction
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Construction worker dead after falling from new bridge at UVa
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Two North Carolina fugitives flee into Virginia
Mount Airy, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy