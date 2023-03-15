PD: Burglar reverses into couple outside of Sunrise Mall, throws money at them and apologizes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An accused burglar was arrested after a man caught him inside his vehicle outside of Sunrise Mall, police said.

Jorge Alberto Martinez Cruz, 27, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 3:54 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a burglary at Sunrise Mall. Police said that the victim returned to his 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when he saw a man wearing a black hat, a multicolored jacket and jeans inside his vehicle.

The victim asked the man, identified as Martinez Cruz, what he was doing in his vehicle.

“Martinez Cruz replied that he was sorry and placed several debit/credit cards that belonged to the victim back inside the victim’s car,” the release stated.

Martinez Cruz then got into a white Dodge Ram in an attempt to flee as the victim began taking photos of the license plates. While the victim took photos, Martinez Cruz told him “either you move or I am going to hit you,” the release stated.

He then reversed and struck both the victim and the victim’s wife, causing minor injuries.

According to police, Martinez Cruz then threw money out his window and told the victim “it’s okay I can pay you money,” before exiting the vehicle and picking up the money that he threw.

The victim noted seeing a young child in the backseat of the Dodge Ram.

Shortly after, an officer located the vehicle travelling on Morrison Road towards Paredes Line Road and conducted a traffic stop. Police noted that a 6-year-old boy was in the backseat of the vehicle.

Martinez Cruz was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. His bond was set at $177,500, the release stated.

