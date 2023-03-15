Open in App
Brownsville, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

PD: Burglar reverses into couple outside of Sunrise Mall, throws money at them and apologizes

By Steven Masso,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Un1B_0lJm6im600

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An accused burglar was arrested after a man caught him inside his vehicle outside of Sunrise Mall, police said.

Jorge Alberto Martinez Cruz, 27, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 3:54 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a burglary at Sunrise Mall. Police said that the victim returned to his 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when he saw a man wearing a black hat, a multicolored jacket and jeans inside his vehicle.

PD: Man facing additional charges after smearing ‘fecal matter’ on detention officer, jumping out of moving ambulance

The victim asked the man, identified as Martinez Cruz, what he was doing in his vehicle.

“Martinez Cruz replied that he was sorry and placed several debit/credit cards that belonged to the victim back inside the victim’s car,” the release stated.

Martinez Cruz then got into a white Dodge Ram in an attempt to flee as the victim began taking photos of the license plates. While the victim took photos, Martinez Cruz told him “either you move or I am going to hit you,” the release stated.

He then reversed and struck both the victim and the victim’s wife, causing minor injuries.

According to police, Martinez Cruz then threw money out his window and told the victim “it’s okay I can pay you money,” before exiting the vehicle and picking up the money that he threw.

Raymondville man sentenced for murder of veteran

The victim noted seeing a young child in the backseat of the Dodge Ram.

Shortly after, an officer located the vehicle travelling on Morrison Road towards Paredes Line Road and conducted a traffic stop. Police noted that a 6-year-old boy was in the backseat of the vehicle.

Martinez Cruz was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. His bond was set at $177,500, the release stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Two men stabbed to death at Motel 6 in McAllen; suspect in custody
Mcallen, TX17 hours ago
Police search for vehicle involved in hit and run, officials say
Brownsville, TX16 hours ago
DPS lifts silver alert on Harlingen woman
Harlingen, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Alamo man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing at McAllen Motel 6
Mcallen, TX22 hours ago
Edinburg PD seek man wanted for aggravated assault
Edinburg, TX9 hours ago
Man caught on camera taking money at Walmart turns himself in
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Suspect in Edinburg shooting identified, sheriff says
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
5 suspects charged with Mercedes kidnapping arraigned
Mercedes, TX1 day ago
Brownsville man not facing charges after taking nearly $100 left at self-checkout machine in Walmart
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
2 McAllen dogs dead after hundreds of Africanized bees attack
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to drug, guns seizure
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Man caught on Ring camera stealing tables from backyard
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Fifth suspect charged in fatal kidnapping near Mercedes
Mercedes, TX2 days ago
CCSO: Woman with outstanding warrant for human smuggling arrested at Brownsville bridge
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Brownsville PD search for man caught on camera stealing lawnmower
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Edinburg man sentenced in 2017 kidnapping, murder case
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Five arraigned in connection to Mercedes murder
Mercedes, TX2 days ago
20-year-old given 50 years for killing Harlingen teen
Harlingen, TX3 days ago
CCSO: Man found shot to death in Cameron Park
Cameron Park, TX3 days ago
Trial scheduled for teens accused of planning school shooting at Donna High School
Donna, TX2 days ago
In an effort to boost adoptions, Weslaco animal shelter training rescue dogs
Weslaco, TX18 hours ago
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver hits Edinburg police unit
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Harlingen found
Harlingen, TX20 hours ago
Sheriff's office: Search for suspect underway after shots fired at man near Edinburg
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Donna man verbally assaults ex-girlfriend and family, arrested for public intoxication
Donna, TX4 days ago
Spring breaker arrested after running into street intoxicated, sheriff says
South Padre Island, TX4 days ago
Daughter of missing Penitas woman asks for help in search of her mom
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
PD: Man facing additional charges after smearing ‘fecal matter’ on detention officer, jumping out of moving ambulance
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Truck driver helped transport $750k in drug money to Mexico, feds say
Brownsville, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy