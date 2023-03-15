CCSO: Man found shot to death in Cameron Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Cameron Park, authorities said.

In a news release, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated it is working a crime scene in reference to a man with a “possible gun shot wound.”

The sheriff’s office provided an updated Wednesday afternoon, stating it responded to a call of shots fired and a vehicle crash. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds dead at the scene.

“It appears that an altercation occurred in the vehicle with an unidentified passenger,” the update stated.

The sheriff’s office did not comment on whether any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

