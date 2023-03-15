Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion moved to Friday because of weather threat

The Luck Reunion, the annual music and food event at Willie Nelson's Luck ,TX, during the week of South by Southwest, has been moved to Friday because of the threat of bad weather. Thursday's forecast includes a 70% chance of rain.

"Luck Presents has assessed incoming weather patterns to the Spicewood, Texas area. Under the advisement of Travis County officials and the National Weather Service, the decision has been made to postpone Luck Reunion to Friday, March 17. The safety of fans, performers, vendors, and staff remains paramount. Without them, there is no Luck," producers wrote in a notice to media and ticketholders about the postponement.

The news releases says tickets, parking passes and media credentials will be honored for Friday, and "any minor changes to line-up will be announced as soon as possible." Otherwise, they say it will be "same venue, same vendors, same Willie, and a little more sunshine. Hope to see you out at Luck on Friday."

When announced, this year's Luck Reunion lineup featured quintessential Austin rock band Spoon, rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain and Nashville soul singer Devon Gilfillian alongside host band Willie Nelson and Family — a group that includes the country music legend performing with his children.

Later Wednesday, Luck announced some lineup changes because of the Friday move: Margo Price has been added, but Ethel Cain and Guster have had to drop out.

Austin folk rockers Wild Child, husband/wife duo The War and Treaty and Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez are also on the roster.

This year's event also includes a tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and friends and a tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford and Robert Ellis and friends. There's also a Black Opry Revue with Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan and Nicky Diamonds and a BMI Songwriters Circle. New this year, the festival has added the Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage, which will host a series of moderated conversations on topics like activism, family farms and Indigenous foods.

In addition to the Reunion, Luck is hosting a series of events during SXSW week that include a New Orleans Takeover and a tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

For more updates and information head to luckpresents.com .

Eric Webb contributed to this report.

