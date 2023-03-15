Open in App
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids officer fires at man with gun during suspected domestic abuse incident

By Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pwee_0lJm2Mh400

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Police arrested a 38-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man Saturday after he pointed a gun at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to officials.

At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Carriage Court in Wisconsin Rapids for a domestic disturbance. The caller had reported the man had been fighting with her all day and was trying to break into the room she was in, according to police department reports.

Officers saw a man through the open front door of the home, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department. The 38-year-old man pulled out a pistol from behind his back and pointed it toward officers, according to the release.

A 10-year veteran officer fired at the man, but the 38-year-old went further inside the house. The man had a standoff with police that lasted several hours. The man later surrendered to police. No one was injured in the incident, according to the news release.

Officials have requested charges of disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a dangerous weapon, marijuana possession, cocaine possession, psilocybin possession and drug paraphernalia possession against the man from the Wood County District Attorney's Office. The Daily Tribune is not naming the man because charges have not been filed against him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

