Big 12 Announces First-Ever NFL Pro Day

Cincinnati and all other Big 12 schools will have their 2024 NFL Draft prospects doing Pro Day workouts in one spot.

CINCINNATI — All Big 12 players will conduct their Pro Days under one roof moving forward. The league announced a Big 12 Pro Day starting next year at Dallas Cowboys' facility.

Currently, Big 12 NFL prospects work out at their school's facilities, but the league is ready to level up that idea and be the first conference to hold its own Pro Day for all schools.

"The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in the spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day, replacing and advancing traditional on-campus pro days," The conference stated in a press release. "The event will showcase Big 12 football talent at a world-class facility, providing maximum exposure for Big 12 student-athletes as they prepare for their professional careers."

Commissioner Brett Yormark views this as one of the many ways the league can innovate under his watch.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” said Yormark. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes.”

Fans will not be able to watch the workouts in person, but there will be "a Big 12 Fan Fest outside of the event, complete with special VIP appearances, fan engagement experiences, screens broadcasting NFL Network’s coverage of the Pro Day, and more."

Cincinnati's 2023 Pro Day is next Thursday.

