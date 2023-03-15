Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
The State News, Michigan State University

What implementing college-based housing would mean for MSU

By Thomas Cobb,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzbHC_0lJm29Is00

Home to over 50,000 students and spread across 5,200 acres , Michigan State University possesses one of the nation's largest campuses and housing programs.

Its 27 undergraduate residence halls are split between five neighborhoods and present students with ample residential options.

While MSU's housing program offers several degree-granting residential colleges, residential communities and special interest communities , it has been absent of a full-scale, school-based housing system.

School-based housing is a system in which students reside with peers in their major program and are in proximity to their physical college.

The question remains, what would implementing school-based housing entail for MSU's housing program?

MSU Residence Education and Housing Services, or REHS, Associate Director for Communications Bethany Balks said moving to a school-based housing system is not something she's heard REHS considering, but doesn't think is impossible. She said enforcing school-based housing would require several different things, including student and faculty approval.

"You'd have to have every college thinking about supportive programming," Balks said. "You'd have to have student buy in that they're okay with not necessarily having so much choice in where they live or who they live with, but that they're focused on their school or college."

It's important to note that many students enter college undecided about their primary and career interests. Data shows students often change their minds about their desired major or college, particularly in the second year, Balks said.

"We have a lot of students that come here in the exploratory major," Balks said. "They don't necessarily want to be tied to a specific school or college."

Accounting for students undecided on their major would not be the only issue facing the enactment of college-based housing. Balks said not all schools or colleges may have the resources or desire to build living-learning communities.

Mason, Abbot, Snyder and Phillips Hall Community Director Zach Grover said the financial implications of living-learning communities require commitment from all parties involved.

"We have folks that propose living-learning communities or residential colleges and they're expensive," Grover said. "You have to have dedicated faculty and dedicated advisors."

Despite such challenges, Balks said there are observable benefits to college-based housing, such as location and involvement. It would provide students with collaboration over shared academic interests and help develop a sense of belonging.

"It can be really beneficial to have the programming or activities that are related to that academic program and to have them conveniently located very close to where you live," Balks said. "It helps with involvement, for sure."

Graphic design freshman Carter Wheeler said he would've taken the opportunity to live in college-based housing had it been offered.

"It's a great way to meet new people, talk about school, make new friends, it's a great way to do that," Wheeler said.

Students in James Madison College, Lyman Briggs College and the Arts and Humanities major can already opt-in to a residential college. Additionally, REHS offers several residential communities , such as the Honors College, Drew Scholars and the Residential Initiative on the Study of the Environment, or RISE.

Grover, a former living-learning community member at MSU, said he enjoyed his time in the RISE program and would love to see MSU's living-learning programs expand and continue receiving support from the university.

Although living with peers of similar interests can do wonders for a student, Grover said his ability to challenge his world views came from interacting with others outside the RISE program.

"Meeting so many folks from different majors can be beneficial to your experience and that global mindset that MSU promotes," Grover said.

REHS also offers special-interest communities , including the Detroit M.A.D.E Scholars Program, College of Music, MSU Army ROTC and the College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP.

Many of MSU's special-interest communities, such as Detroit M.A.D.E, CAMP and the Collegiate Recovery Community, are not college-based. Some are supported by one or multiple colleges, like the RISE community.

Balks said a full-scale college-based housing system would impact these established special-interest communities and cross-college collaborations.

"It'd be harder to have some of those interest-area living-learning communities if everything was college-based," Balks said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSU’s new building access protocol raises concerns among faculty
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Students want MSU to implement 24/7 building lock policy, increase security
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Ann Arbor superintendent not selected for job in Washington
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
People-centric approach ensures speed, quality for MSU maintenance
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Michigan college baseball player shot multiple times after game in Ohio
Olivet, MI18 hours ago
'A much needed break': How MSU students celebrated spring break after mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU gymnastics claims second place in the Big Ten Championship
Ann Arbor, MI8 hours ago
Guess Essay: Without Hesitation
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Creative date ideas for college students
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Back to Back! Michigan Wins Conference-Leading 27th Big Ten Championship
Ann Arbor, MI7 hours ago
2 Michigan universities have the best bang for your buck, says Princeton Review
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Preview: MSU gymnastics heads to Big Ten Championship as No. 1 seed
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
‘Jeopardy’ Welcomes Ann Arbor Resident Mark Bernstein to the Alex Trebek Stage
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
East Lansing erupts in celebration after Spartans’ NCAA tournament win
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Marquette Vs Michigan State: NCAA Tournament Second Round Betting Lines, Odds And Trends – March 19, 2023
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Eastern Michigan University again ranks No. 2 in the U.S., No. 1 in Michigan as a military and veteran-friendly
Ypsilanti, MI4 days ago
Guest Poem: 'How many more?'
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Here's what you need to know about the Marquette vs Michigan State game
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Over 72 agencies responded to Feb. 13 mass shooting on MSU's campus
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
No. 7 Michigan State tops No. 10 USC, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Housing horror stories: Students share their East Lansing housing troubles
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Preview: Four Spartans wrestlers make their way to Tulsa for the NCAA Championship Thursday
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
MSU football hires former Buffalo Bills coach Jim Salgado to oversee cornerbacks
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Preview: In its 25th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, No. 7 seed MSU gears up for USC
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
'Everyone deserves to be fed and fed well': Inside the fight against food insecurity at MSU
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Student-led healing event causes confusion among students
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
2 Michigan Center board members resign, high school principal reassigned
Michigan Center, MI2 days ago
Granger Waste Services is building a new facility in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
How light pollution impacts East Lansing's night sky
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Parent’s holstered gun lands on gym floor of Pinckney elementary school
Pinckney, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy