Page Six

‘Challenge’ star Nelson Thomas shares gruesome photos of car accident injuries

By Nicholas Hautman,

3 days ago

Warning: Graphic images ahead.

Nelson Thomas is facing his biggest “Challenge” yet.

The reality star took to Instagram Tuesday to share gruesome photos of the injuries he sustained in a fiery car accident in Austin, Texas, on March 5.

The first picture in the carousel showed Thomas, 34, lying in a hospital bed with his bloody foot elevated. He had an IV in one arm and a bandage wrapped around the other as well as an oxygen tube in his nose.

The other gnarly snaps featured close-up looks at his swollen, stitched-up leg, ankle and forearm.

“Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive,” Thomas told his nearly 250,000 followers. “God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are.”

Thomas wrote on Instagram that he has “a long road to recovery.”
He got stitches in his forearm, leg and ankle.
Thomas had to be pulled from a burning car in Austin, Texas.
The “Are You the One?” alum added that he is “in high spirits and getting stronger” but has “a long road to recovery.”

Thomas also took a moment to thank Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn, who was “on the scene” of the incident and filmed a video of an Uber driver and two other people rescuing the MTV personality from a burning vehicle.

Thomas noted in his caption that the group “risk[ed] their own lives to save” his.

NFL player K.J. Osborn was on the scene of the crash.
In the comments section of the post, Osborn, 25, wrote, “🤞🏾❤️ Locked In. Can’t wait to see you back up and doing what you love!”

Thomas received well-wishes from his “Challenge” co-stars as well.

“Love you bro 🙏🏽,” Cory Wharton commented.

Thomas’ car was totaled.
“Prayers up Nelly, here’s to a speedy recovery brother 🙏,” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio wrote.

“Omg praying for u,” Natalie Negrotti echoed.

“Bro wtf?!? Sending you all the vibes brother. Unbelievable. So f–king happy you are alive 🙌❤️⚡️,” Devin Walker added.

It remains unclear what caused the accident, which totaled Thomas’ car.

