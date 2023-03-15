Bobcats prepared, focused as they head off to Boston

You could say that it was just another Tuesday afternoon of practice at Bird Arena for the Ohio University Hockey team.

You could say that, but you’d be wrong.

Just 16 hours away from departing on a bus to Marlborough, MA and the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Men’s D1 championship tournament, there was a special intensity that could be seen from every player on the ice.

Usually following 90 minutes of practice, the players look a little tired and their pace is a tad slower as the session winds down.

Not on this Tuesday afternoon, though.

There was more intensity, more speed and definitely more concentration from the team.

These men are definitely on a mission and it was noticeable on Tuesday afternoon.

That extra intensity hasn’t gone unnoticed by several of the OU players, either.

“Lio (Head Coach Lionel Mauron) really took some time to go over our season,” the Captain, Sam Turner, told The Athens Messenger following Tuesday’s practice. “He prepares us well.”

OU gets a first-game bye from ranking in the top four in the final Men’s D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association’s computer ranking. On Friday, the Bobcats will play the winner of Thursday’s Illinois State/Indiana of Pennsylvania game.

The tournament runs from March 16-21 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Time for puck drop for the Bobcats game is 4:45 p.m.

The past two weeks since seedings were announced has had the players becoming more focused than ever before, keeping in shape and perfecting their game.

“We spent a lot of time playing game situations and perfecting our system over the past two weeks. We want to build confidence and be on the same page going into the tournament. We spend time working on special teams as well. Overall, we want to focus on playing our best hockey without overthinking the game,” Mauron said.

“Everybody pulls on the same rope and takes pride in their individual roles. We have a deep roster and we have been very structured and disciplined,” the coach added.

As for the players, they realize they must play a structured and disciplined game, but they are also cognizant of the reality of what a loss in this tournament would mean.

“A strong part of my game is mental toughness,” Turner said.

Defenseman Blake Rossi agreed and added that the practices have been more laser focused because this week will not be just another game for the Bobcats.

“I love adversity, and it’s time to see how successful we can be,” Rossi said in reference to the ‘lose and you go home’ reality of the tournament.

“It’s do or die, it’s not like a normal weekend,” Rossi said, adding, that as a senior this is his last hurrah as a Bobcat. “I’ll be playing in front of my family for the last time.”

That’s a reality not lost on the captain, either, or any of the graduating seniors who were set to take in their last practice on home ice Wednesday morning before the long almost 12-hour bus ride to Massachusetts.

For one senior, forward Andrew Sacca, this won’t be the end of the road, as he will be returning to the team next season as a graduate student.

Still, Sacca has a sense of urgency about ending this season on a high note and with a championship banner being placed high atop Bird Arena at the conclusion of the tournament.

“This team’s ready and I’m excited,” Sacca said, adding that the team has been concentrating a lot “on five-on-five stuff.”

“We’re also concentrating on structure and on power play and penalty kill,” Sacca said.

Both Sacca and Rossi mentioned some important things that will be key to OU winning the tournament.

“If we just play our game and play a fast game where some teams won’t be able to keep up with us,” Sacca said.

“We’ve gotta be tough and disciplined,” Rossi said, noting that teams “can get us off our game by making us take penalties,” something the OU squad is determined not to see happen.

At 28-5-2, the Bobcats are certainly one of the favorites in the tournament and Sacca, Rossi and Turner all feel that the team has learned from their defeats this season and are ready to conquer it all in Marlborough.

“Every loss we’ve had, there was a reason why we lost,” Turner said.

The captain summed up in a simple two-word quote the thoughts of all three seniors when asked if he feels this squad has what it takes to win the national championship.

“I do,” Turner said with total confidence in his voice.

Sacca agreed, adding that “there have been so many ups and downs this season, but I think we are hitting our stride right now. We feel really good about ourselves.”

“We are beyond ready,” Rossi said.

Ready to add another championship banner to the rafters at Bird Arena, that is.

While those rafters above Bird are filled with banners from the achievements of past teams, this year’s incarnation of the OU hockey squad is more concerned with the one they hope will be raised at the beginning of next season.

That’s because while the team is reverent and cognizant of the hockey legacy former teams have established in Athens, their attention is entirely focused on bringing the next banner to Bird.

And, rightfully so.

“Since my freshman year, I’ve always seen those banners,” Sacca said noting that “With hard work and determination” this team can win one of its own.

“Those banners are huge,” Turner said. “We’re excited to try to put another one up there.”

“We really want to go and take care of business and put another banner up there,” Rossi said.

So while this year’s squad can appreciate the past success of OU hockey in tournaments and can look at the rafters any time they want for proof of the legacy of past teams, they are all in agreement with the famous Tom Brady quote that pretty much sums up their feelings on what’s about to transpire during the next week in Massachusetts.

When once asked by reporters what his favorite ring was, the seven-time Super Bowl champ promptly responded, “the next one.”

And getting the “next “championship for OU is exactly what these players hope to accomplish.