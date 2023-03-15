Player profile: Evan Glass

Evan Glass, senior

Volunteer High School

Sports: Wrestling, Cross Country, Track, Volleyball

FOUR FAVORITES

Favorite cartoon as a kid: “The Fairly OddParents”

Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite way to work out: I like to run.

THREE FUN FACTS

Funniest Teammate: Mullins! (Dalton Mullins)

Hobbies: 3-D printing

Nicknames: Snacky Snack. I got it from my middle school soccer coach.

TWO TIDBITS

What makes a good teammate: They support their teammates and cheer them on even when they’re tired. They make sure to push each other in practice.

Advice for other athletes: Continue to work hard. Try not to slack off in practice. Make sure you’re always working hard and trying your best in everything you do.

ONE LAST THING

Hardest part of being a student-athlete: Balancing schoolwork while training with the team and training at home to be the most prepared on the mat, and still having time for my girlfriend! If you only train while the team trains, you will never meet your full potential. Oftentimes, I get home, eat something healthy, finish schoolwork, and am on the treadmill at 10 at night or at 6 in the morning before school. Training never stops.

Today’s player profile is part of a fun new series we’ve dubbed Face the Musick, a speed round of random questions with sports editor Carmen Musick. This lighthearted feature is designed to highlight Hawkins County’s student-athletes in a whole new way. Email Carmen at carmen.musick@therogersvillereview.com to nominate an athlete or to volunteer to participate.