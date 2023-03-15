Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Just Blaze Reveals Michael Jackson Was Originally on Jay-Z’s ‘Girls, Girls, Girls (Remix)’

By Carl Lamarre,

3 days ago

In the early 2000s, Michael Jackson and Jay-Z had some memorable moments together. The King of Pop popped up at Jay-Z’s headlining set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in 2001, and the Brooklyn MC even made a cameo on Jackson’s “You Rock My World (Remix).” In a new interview with Noah Callahan-Bever for Bloomberg’s Idea Generation , longtime Roc-A-Fella producer Just Blaze added more tales to their storied relationship by revealing that Jackson contributed to the once-fabled “Girls, Girls, Girls (Remix).”

Rina Sawayama Calls Working on 'John Wick 4' a 'Dream Situation': Keanu Reeves 'Was So Sweet'

Produced by Blaze, the single originated from Jay-Z’s 2001 opus, The Blueprint , and peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 . During quarantine, Blaze unearthed rare vocals from the Thriller legend on his own computer and realized that the urban legend of Jackson teaming up with Hov was indeed fact.

“So Michael Jackson is on the ‘Girls, Girls, Girls remix’ — the A version,” begins Blaze. “And I never knew that. I don’t know if I didn’t go to the studio that day. I thought it was an urban legend or something that Jay said like in jest one day or just was some kind of a myth.

Boygenius Performs Surprise Show at Austin Airport Baggage Claim

He continues: “So one day I was looking for something on the server and I find this straight folder that says ‘MJ vocals.’ And I’m like, ‘MJ — don’t that mean Michael Jackson — oh whatever.’ And I’m thinking it’s probably stuff from — remember Jay had or remember they had the ‘[You] Rock My World’ — so I’m thinking it’s, like, takes from that session. And I’m like, ‘I don’t think they recorded this at Baseline, but let me take a listen and see what it is.’ And I realize as I’m listening to it it’s him singing on ‘Girls, Girls, Girls.’ And I’m like … ‘It’s true.’ The last 20 years, I just found it during quarantine. So all these years, I’ve never known it was a real thing. And turns out the files had been sitting downstairs this entire time.”

Watch Blaze’s full interview with Idea Generation below.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Stuns in Elegant Visual Teaser for Solo Debut 'ME'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Joe Mixon's Sister Turns Herself In, Pleads Not Guilty To Charges
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Delilah Belle Talks Debut Single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’: ‘It’s So Much More Than a Song to Me’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy