Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Ayo Edebiri Receives an IMDb Starmeter Award During SXSW

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fkFj_0lJlsKgO00

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

IMDb:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005637/en/

Ayo Edebiri Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award During SXSW (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT: IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Film Independent Spirit Award-winning and NAACP Image Award-nominated actress, writer, and producer Ayo Edebiri at the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) during the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize fan-favorite stars according to the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com/starmeterawards.

WHO: IMDb presented a “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Ayo Edebiri

WHY: Ayo Edebiri stars in the upcoming film Bottoms, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and she was recently cast in the highly anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts . Edebiri is a strong performer on the IMDb STARmeter chart, making her mark in 2022 as Sydney Adamu in the top IMDb user-rated series The Bear. She also appears in other IMDb popular titles, including Big Mouth and Abbott Elementary. Edebiri recently received the Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro for her role in The Bear at the 2022 Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

WHEN: Ayo Edebiri accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award during a visit to the invitation-only IMDb celebrity photo and video studio (#IMDbStudio) at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Original IMDb coverage of the festival is available at www.imdb.com/sxsw and on IMDb social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

PHOTOS: Download and use award presentation images.

VIDEO: View the award presentation video.

QUOTES: In the acceptance video, Edebiri thanks fans for the IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award, saying that she uses IMDb “all the time. I’m looking up what people are working on, I’m checking STARmeters all day, I’m looking up trivia, and it’s been a great ride getting to be able to work on projects that people are interested in.” Edebiri shared that “there are a host of character actors” who have inspired her comedy career, including Danny Glover, Tony Shalhoub, Walton Goggins, Christopher Walken, Erica Alexander, Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Aubrey Plaza.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005637/en/

press@imdb.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM & MOTION PICTURES EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY TV AND RADIO

SOURCE: IMDb

PUB: 03/15/2023 11:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 11:02 AM

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Minnesota elementary school music teacher claims 'the goal' is to confuse students about gender: video
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Taylor Swift travels through time during opening night of the ‘Eras Tour’
Glendale, AZ14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy