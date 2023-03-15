EstrellaTV’s Award-Winning Entertainment Talent Competition Series ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ Returns on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento returns to EstrellaTV, the Spanish language television and digital network of Estrella Media, on Monday, April 17. Season 27 of the award-winning entertainment talent competition series will air Monday to Thursday at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT. The series will be available on EstrellaTV, as well as its digital platforms including the EstrellaTV app, available on Roku and FireTV, among others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005420/en/

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento season 27 premiering on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT on EstrellaTV, as well as its digital platforms including the EstrellaTV app, available on Roku and FireTV, among others. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Fans are excited, and we are excited to have ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ return to EstrellaTV,” said Enrique Guillen, Chief Content Officer, Estrella Media. “This season we will have had over 2000 contestants audition in-person and online. The response has been spectacular; it’s fandom at its best. We cannot wait to get season 27 started and see who takes the prize in the finale.”

Season 27 airs April 17 to June 7. The show will be produced at Estrella’s studios in Burbank, CA. In-person auditions have taken place in Anaheim, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Monterrey-Salinas, Fresno and Denver. Remaining cities include Phoenix, Tucson, Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. Cities are subject to change.

Tengo, Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition show on U.S. Spanish-language television. Thousands of contestants audition from across the country and Mexico in the hopes of winning the title of America’s next big Latin entertainment star. The season 27 winner will earn a $100,000 prize and the opportunity for a recording contract with Estrella Media Music Entertainment (EMME).

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 15 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations and through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; Cine EstrellaTV, its Spanish-language movie channel; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S.

Estrella Media’s digital content reach is more than 4 billion minutes per month, viewed across its multiplatform media portfolio, including its FAST, AVOD, and streaming audio platforms.

Estrella Media owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network with 35 affiliated stations throughout the U.S. and featuring one of the nation’s most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. In addition, Estrella Media produces podcasts for audio streaming and its music division, Estrella Media Music Entertainment, helps develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005420/en/

CONTACT: Contacts for Estrella Media:

Hanna Bolte,HBolte@EstrellaMedia.com, 310-497-5586

Dina White,DWhite@EstrellaMedia.com, 917-226-8366

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TV AND RADIO ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE

SOURCE: Estrella Media, Inc.

PUB: 03/15/2023 11:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 11:01 AM