Google Pixel Fold tipped for June launch along with pricing

Leaked retailer listings for the Google Pixel Fold , seen by WinFuture and 9to5Google , have apparently revealed the incoming foldable phone's price, launch window and color options.

Here's everything we just learned about the Pixel Fold.

Both sites claim these listings have the Pixel Fold down as arriving in June, with a price tag of €1,700 (roughly $1,800/£1,500/$2,700). It's hard to judge pricing based on conversions from another currency, but at this price, the Pixel Fold should be in line with other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which started at €1,800 at launch) or the Honor Magic Vs (€1,599).

According to the listings, users will have a choice of Carbon or Porcelain colors for the Pixel Fold. If that isn't enough choice, then you can accessorize with Google-made cases, which come in Haze Midtone, Porcelain and Sky.

Pixel Fold specs

The Pixel Fold will also apparently offer 256GB storage as standard, with a 512GB option also available. The latter's only available in the Carbon color though, which would be a weird move.

We can fill out other specs for the Pixel Fold thanks to previous leaks. It should be armed with three rear cameras , the Tensor G2 chip from the Pixel 7 series and overall have a short and wide shape when open, like the Oppo Find N2 .

Stay tuned for Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023 will begin on May 10, and the keynote presentation on that day would be the logical opportunity for Google to show off its new foldable. But if the launch is coming in June instead as Quandt suggests, it could just mean a long gap between the phone’s reveal and its retail debut.

We’re confident of the Pixel Fold’s chances of being one of the best phones in its class when it arrives. Take a look at our current best foldable phone picks to study the current competition, or find a flexible phone you can buy right now.

