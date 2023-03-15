Florida First Lady DeSantis Hosts A Women of Faith Breakfast Reception, Discuss Hope Florida

First Lady Casey DeSantis Hosts a Women of Faith Breakfast Reception to Discuss Hope Florida (Provided Photo)

First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed female faith leaders from across Florida into the Governor’s Mansion to discuss her Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Hope Florida, created by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, the faith-based community, non-profits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos to maximize support and uncover opportunities.

These ‘Care Navigators’ are essential in helping individuals identify their unique and immediate barriers to prosperity, develop long-term goals, map out a strategic plan, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be a key part of the solution.

In the news: Florida Man Takes ‘The Cash’ Option Following $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Win

In addition, the Care Navigators help identify and organize opportunities for Floridians who wish to help their neighbors by connecting community members, including Florida seniors, with volunteer and mentorship opportunities.

“Florida’s faith-based communities have been instrumental in supporting their neighbors in need,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Through Hope Florida’s partnership with CarePortal, we have seen a tremendous response from faith leaders across the state not only in filling immediate needs, but also embracing those individuals and personally helping them get back on their feet. It is heartwarming to witness as their faith fuels action, and we are grateful that through Hope Florida we can step in to make the connection and then get out of the way.”

“It was an honor to be with these amazing women of faith from across the state today as First Lady Casey DeSantis shared how her Hope Florida Initiative is connecting some of our most vulnerable populations with Florida’s faith institutions which stand ready to help,” said Erik Dellenback, Governor’s Liaison for Faith and Community. “I am so grateful for the authentic, meaningful leadership of the First Lady that is moving the needle for how we elevate the already incredible work being done by our churches and faith and community institutions.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement