The US Sun

Who is Trayce Jackson-Davis?

By Ashley Vega,

3 days ago
TRAYCE Jackson-Davis is an American college basketball player that was born with a love for basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about the Indiana Hoosiers player.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is a power forward for the Indiana Hoosiers Credit: Getty Images

Trayce Jackson-Davis is an Indiana-native college basketball player born on February 22, 2000.

He currently plays as a power forward for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis began playing basketball at Center Grove High School where he was recruited by high-profile schools such as UCLA, Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana, and more.

After narrowing down his options, Trayce went on to play college basketball at Indiana University Bloomington.

Throughout the 2022-2023 season, the star player began gaining national recognition.

Jackson-Davis received an All-American honor in 2023 and once before in 2021.

He is currently playing during the March Madness tournament and was named as one of five players to look out for by ESPN.

With Jackson-Davis' superb basketball skills, the 2023 NBA Draft has its eyes on the power-forward player.

Who is Trayce Jackson-Davis' father?

Basketball runs deep in Trayce's family tree as his father is a former NBA player.

Jackson-Davis is the son of Dale Davis, the former power forward for the Indiana Pacers.

Dale was the 13th pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. Though he started out with the Pacers and played with them until 2000, Davis went on to play with three other NBA teams.

ESPN named Trayce Jackson-Davis one of the top five players to look out for Credit: Getty Images

From 2000 to 2004 Davis played with the Portland Trail Blazers. He then went on to play with the Golden State Warriors for a year.

Lastly, from 2005 to 2007, Davis played with the Detroit Pistons before retiring.

How can I watch March Madness 2023?

March Madness 2023 began Tuesday, March 14 with their First Four tournament.

You can watch the season on truTV, CBS, TBS, and TNT.

The tournament will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

March Madness is set to conclude with its championship game on April 3 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

