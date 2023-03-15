(KYLIE BAILEY | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Clint Gage and Eleanor Burkett have taken the reins of the National Theatre after the sale was finalized at the beginning of March with Pam and David Scott. Gage is learning the ropes from Pam Scott, who has owned the theater since 1998 after purchasing it from Jim Larmour.

(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Former Graham National Theatre owner Pam Scott speaks at an event Thursday, March 2 recognizing the 103 years the theater has been in operation. Scott said she will miss the employees and the regulars at the theater.

Stepping into the next generation for the Graham National Theatre News Staff Wed, 03/15/2023 - 9:57 amThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

For over 20 years the National Theatre in Graham was owned by Pam and David Scott, but after closing on a deal at the beginning of March, the theater has now been shifted to the hands of Clint Gage and Eleanor Burkett.



Burkett grew up in Graham and recently moved back in May 2021, along with her husband Gage, after living in Los Angeles for 20 years. The two moved back to be closer to family after Gage’s job became remote during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I think it was just kind of a timing thing,” Gage said. “We showed up looking to do more stuff here and (Pam and David Scott) were also just kind of ready to start thinking about moving on.”



Pam Scott said it was important to leave the theater in the hands of someone who had the same feelings and vision. While in LA for 20 years, Gage worked in various positions and currently is working as the Managing Features Producer for IGN Entertainment.



“I worked at Fox on the lot for a lot of years (...). I came up doing a lot of sketch comedy. I moved out to LA like five minutes before YouTube exploded so I got to kind of ride that wave a little bit,” he said. “I was a writer for a long time. I’ve written everything from little sketch comedy stuff on up to feature films on up to even like weird random spots for Axe body wash. You know, a little bit of everything. As a producer and director, I got to direct a feature film, pilots, pilot presentations, all kinds of stuff for Comedy Central and ABC and all over the place. Then for the most part, I’m a producer for a company called IGN, which is entertainment and gaming journalism. That’s the day job that went fully remote during the pandemic.”



Scott said the thing she will miss the most is the staff she had over the years and those who will always love the theater.



“I’ve had some great kids over the years, but I don’t plan on chopping that relationship. I mean, I was around when Misti (Grisham) was younger and she worked for me for over 20 years. (...) I really feel like family with her and so many others and they’ve always left sweet notes and that’s just fun,” she said. “Then there’s those people that you see every week (...) and they’re just fun to see. I know that they enjoy being there and they enjoy movies, like Clint enjoys movies. It’s always a happy place. That’s what I think Dave always hoped he could get into (the theater) business because (at a) dentist office, people are always (like) ‘I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to see you.’ Now as a theater owner, people are always happy to just be there and be entertained.”



Scott said they closed on a deal with Burkett Enterprises, Inc. to purchase the theater Wednesday, March 1. She said the last few years her and her husband had been tossing around the idea of selling the theater.

“We knew it was going to happen. We even talked about it before the (100th anniversary). I said no, ‘I want to stick around for the 100th. I wanted to do a big party for the 100th of the theater.’ Like so many other things, the 100th came and went. We were actually selling popcorn curbside on the 100th birthday, which was a great success,” she said. “I think at some point in time, you just have to realize your limitations. We’ve worked so hard over the years from doing the theater, doing the drive-in, doing the arcade, doing the pizza place, doing the deli. We did the theater in Stamford. You realize that you love doing things, but your body and your mind go, ‘Wait a minute, slow down.’”



A celebration of 103 years of the National Theatre in Graham was recently on display with artifacts at the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center. Included in the exhibit were rare theater photos, stories about the original owner Martin “Pic” Larmour, original seats and videos.



In 1990, Scott and her husband began renovations of the theater and chose to keep the historical presence of the theater and also enlisted the advice and support of Jim Larmour.



“(The state of the theater) was just one of those things that you gradually accepted and thought about and the more you thought about it the more you thought (...) ‘Somebody needs to get in there and redo the theater.’ At first, we weren’t on board with renovating because we didn’t even know what renovating was. But we went to visit Eastland and then we went to Abilene shortly thereafter and saw what a renovated theater can look like and It just inspired us to follow that path,” she said.



Gage said that Pam Scott set a high bar for the theater and it is going to take some time before he can reach that level. He said his plans are to keep things as is at the theater.



“I still have a lot of lessons to learn about how it needs to work and the best way to go about it,” he said. “(...) Movies are the only thing I’ve ever wanted to be a part of, so for this to be the next sort of phase of that for me is very exciting.”



Gage said he could not remember a time where he was not obsessed with movies and the movie industry.



“I saw Jaws first when I was too young. It scared the crap out of me, but I all of a sudden love sharks. Then I saw Raiders Lost Ark and it made me want to be an archaeologist. Then I saw Jurassic Park and I wanted to be a paleontologist. Then at some point I realized the same guy made all three of those movies and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the movies. It’s not the other stuff.’ Ever since it’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” he said. “I went to film school and I was out in LA working in the industry for the past 20 years and just doing a little bit of everything. (...) To actually run a theater is basically the only thing I haven’t done in the film industry so far. So It makes a lot of sense for me, and I’m really excited to do it and hopefully not change much of anything.”



Gage said the theater is a special place for many and the National Theatre in Graham is no exception. He said is excited to have the opportunity to keep the theater going and have the opportunity to create more memories for a new generation.



“Eleanor, I think she held hands with a boy for the first time in a screening of Pure Country here in 1992. There’s my sort of romantic attachment to movies in general and small town movie theaters in keeping with that, but then there’s Eleanor. Eleanor and her siblings, they remember when it opened and her brother is like, ‘Milo and Otis, that’s the first movie I saw there.’ Everybody that I talked to has that memory of the first time they went to the National and what they remember seeing and how they used to go there when they were in middle school,” he said. “Somebody else was talking about just the other day, ‘Every day in the summer we would go to the pool until it closed and then we’d go home, change clothes and go straight to the movie theater every day.’ So it is stories like that aren’t lost on me at all. I think it’s really exciting to be able to keep that going. I want my kids to have those stories that they’re telling when they’re older, too.”