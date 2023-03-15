Open in App
Graham, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Spring Clean-Up kicks off next week

By News Staff,

3 days ago
  (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Members of Keep Graham Beautiful and other community members help dispose of electronics on the downtown square in 2022 during the Spring Clean-Up kickoff event. The event this year will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25.
Thomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

Keep Graham Beautiful will kick off its annual Spring Clean-Up event next week on the downtown square. City residents will have a week of opportunities to dispose of refuse and other items at the Graham Convenience Station.

The KGB organization is an all-volunteer service organization in Graham which organizes activities to clean up the city. The organization is coordinated by a nine-member board of directors and works in partnership with the Graham Public Works Department and city of Graham.

The organization will host a kickoff from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, on the Graham downtown square with electronics recycling benefiting the Helen Hawkins Scholarship Fund and paper shredding by the Paper Pig. Also on the square will be eyeglasses recycling sponsored by the Graham Lions Club.

According to the event notice, those who utilize the services by the Paper Pig are given two free bags/boxes per household or business of free shredding. Additional boxes or bags cost $5 each to be shredded.

During the Spring Clean-up program, the city convenience station allows free residential dumping of general refuse beyond the normal free disposal of 6-cubic-yard limit. That does not include household garbage, business refuse or food items. The city convenience station, located at 1421 Ave. F, will be open for special extended hours during the event and will be open daily for bulk disposal.

On March 25-26 and April 1-2, the convenience station will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 27-31, the convenience station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items such as shingles, brick, concrete, rock and heavy items are not considered general refuse and will be charged if brought into the convenience station.

Examples of acceptable bulky items are old furniture, air conditioners, clothes washers, clothes dryers, dishwashers, stoves, stereos, televisions. Grass trimmings, leaves and debris must be in 30-gallon bags or smaller. Tree limbs as well as boxes and other packaging are an accepted form of bulky waste at the convenience station.

Items that are not accepted as bulky waste include appliances with gaseous refrigerants, batteries, regulated medical wastes, liquid waste, asbestos waste and radioactive waste. Small items such as toys and clothes must be boxed or bagged if they are classified as a bulky item.

Complimentary access is given to Graham residents who must provide a city water bill and driver’s license to confirm residency. No commercial or contractor disposal will be allowed. The station’s regular hours outside of the clean-up event are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Comments / 0

