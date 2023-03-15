(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Graham Steers soccer celebrate Jace Gill’s (pictured middle of group hug) during the second half of the Steers 2-0 win Friday, March 10 over Mineral Wells at Graham High School. The Steers’ season came to an end after failing to make the playoffs.

Steers, Lady Blues close district with wins over Mineral Wells News Staff Wed, 03/15/2023 - 9:40 amMike Williams sports@grahamleader.com

It felt like a long time coming for Graham Steers soccer Friday, March 10 on Newton Field. While the Steers and Lady Blues celebrated their seniors, the Steers closed a difficult season with a district win, 2-0, over Mineral Wells to avoid getting shut down during the district schedule. The Lady Blues closed the night in winning fashion, 3-0, over the Lady Rams to complete a third-place finish in the district standings.



The Lady Blues’ finish sets them up with a bi-district matchup against Canyon Randall at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. The bi-district match will take place Thursday, March 24 at 4 p.m.



Steers 2, Rams 0



The Steers played with aggression for 80 minutes Friday and avoided any defensive letdowns en route to their lone district win. Over the previous district games, a defensive lapse while trying to clear the ball is largely what has kept the Steers out of the district win column.



While the Steers were celebrating their seniors, it was the underclassmen giving their seniors a winning send-off. Sophomore Easton Hedge, who scored earlier in the week at Burkburnett, found the back of the net again to break the deadlock with 34:17 left on the clock in the second half. Hedge found himself in open space along the right side of the field and finished to take a 1-0 lead.



It did not take long for the Steers to find the back of the net for a second time. Hedge nearly earned a brace when an attempted lob over the Rams’ goalkeeper was tipped away from the goal at the feet of freshman Jace Gill, who scored with 33:37 remaining in the match.



“It’s exciting for our younger guys,” Steers coach Tim Wankowicz said. “We really wanted to go out with a win and that’s what we talked about. I told the guys to treat this like we are still trying to get into the playoffs. It was two of our younger guys who scored.”



Lady Blues 3, Lady Rams 0



The Steers were not the only team to score in quick succession in the second half. After the Lady Blues and Lady Rams remained deadlocked at halftime, Sophia Schlieper found the back of the net for the first of two goals, less than five minutes into the second half. Minutes later, Schlieper earned a brace with her second goal of the game.



Melany Simental capped off her final varsity match on Newton Field with a goal with 24:38 remaining in the match.



Lady Blues coach Misty Mills said improved communication that helped to turn the match around.



“They all worked together and they communicated, even when it wasn’t going their way,” Mills said. “Even when we were struggling, we were still working as a team.”



Before the Lady Blues’ bi-district game, the team meet Gainsville at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27 on Newton Field in a playoff warm-up game.