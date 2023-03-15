(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County Commissioners speak during a meeting held Monday, March 13. commissioners voted Monday to ratify the purchase contract for the property located at 403 Second St. in Graham. The purchase is the next step in opening a Young County annex to expand office space for county business.

Young County to purchase additional property for annex News Staff Wed, 03/15/2023 - 9:48 amMike Williams news@grahamleader.com

Young County commissioners voted Monday to ratify the purchase contract for the property located at 403 Second St. in Graham. The purchase is the next step in opening a Young County annex to expand office space for county business.



According to the purchase contract, Young County will pay $118,000 cash for the property. Young County Judge Win Graham said the purchase will be made using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and allow for an expanded parking lot. Currently, the 403 Second St. property has a house on it with a tenant under a current lease.



“The county is going to purchase that house, which will then give us that half of the block there,” Judge Graham said. “There’s a tenant in there right now, so at some point, that lease is going to expire and then this could turn into the parking lot (for the new county annex).”



In a phone call with The Graham Leader, Judge Graham said provisions in ARPA allow the county to use the funds more freely as declared lost revenue during the covid-related shutdowns in 2020.



“I think the number is if you received less than $10 million, then you can declare it as lost revenue which means you can just put it in your budget and use it for anything that you want,” he said. “Everyone was allowed to declare a certain amount (...) and we were well below that. So all the small counties basically declared their ARPA money and it kind of freed them up to spend it however they want to spend it.”



According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Young County received $3,498,231 in ARPA funds.



The purchase agreement comes one month after commissioners voted to approve a property trade to acquire the building located at 417 Second St. According to Judge Graham, the Graham Community Foundation will purchase the 417 Second St. property. Once the purchase is complete, the foundation will donate the property to Young County. In return, the county will donate the empty lot on the southwest corner of the Graham Downtown Square behind the Old Post Office Museum & Art Center and adjacent to the 1921 Jail building to the foundation. Judge Graham said the foundation would then give the lot on the square to the city of Graham.



The city’s potential acquisition of the lot on the square has not appeared as an item on a Graham City Council agenda for discussion or action.



The county judge cited overcrowding issues as well as handicap accessibility issues inside the Young County Courthouse as reasons why the county wants to expand outside of the courthouse while remaining close to the square.

“The courthouse has become incredibly overcrowded,” Judge Graham said in a phone call to The Graham Leader. “If you go into the different offices, we got people sitting on top of people, there’s just not enough room and more and more people have moved into that courthouse. Reason number two is specifically the tax assessor-collector’s office. That office receives quite a bit of community interaction from people coming in to get their license plates renewed and registration done and the handicap-accessible route for that office is incredibly cumbersome.”



There is not currently a cost estimate for the renovations that could need to be done to turn the building at 417 Second St. into office space.