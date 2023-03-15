(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) First United Methodist Church Director of Music Christa Friel conducts the Christmas Cantata ‘Jesus, the One and Only,’ at the church Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Friel’s served her last day as music director Sunday, March 12.

Ministering through Music: Friel steps down after over 20 years at FUMC News Staff Wed, 03/15/2023 - 9:53 amThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

For 23 years Christa Friel served in a musical position with First United Methodist Church of Graham. Her time with the church came to a close Sunday, March 12 as she departed her role as director of music and moved onto where God takes her next.



Friel said her time at the church started around 2000 when the church organist of 45 years retired. FUMC’s music director put out a call to schools for someone who could fill in for the role and put out a notice to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, where Friel was a student.



“They have in the music school this list of (...) anybody who can play the piano that is willing to play if a church needs somebody. So there’s like a supply list. It’s really long. What’s interesting is that Mark Pope, our music director, for whatever reason, decided to start at the bottom of that long list of pianists. So instead of starting like the first name, which is typical, he just said ‘I’m gonna pick the bottom name and call,’ and it was me,” she said. “(...) I just finished leading music at a different church, a mission church in Burleson, and I was in between. I’d put my name on that list just to do something until I figured out where God wanted me next.”



Friel was asked by the church to drive 90 miles to cover a couple of weeks when they were without an organist.



“Flash forward (to) 23 years later, it’s been where God’s kept me. (...) I’ve gone back and thanked that music director many times (...). I came in as a pianist and didn’t feel like I was a proficient organist. I can play the organ, but didn’t feel like I was proficient at that, so I stepped in as a pianist to fill in,” she said. “Within a month, they had put my name in there as interim pianist (...). I just kept doing it and then little by little it ended up that I remained as pianist and kept driving up. I drove from Fort Worth for 13 years, back and forth, on Sunday and Wednesday because I was still in school working on a doctorate (in theology).”



Friel said she kept inheriting responsibilities at the church and around 2004 the music ministry at FUMC was growing and required someone to coordinate ensembles. That responsibility was placed on her and she was named director of instrumental and vocal ensembles.



“Then around 2009, the current music directory left and I just stepped in as an interim music director leading the choir from the piano. So kind of taking on both responsibilities. Then (I) took it full time in 2010 to now,” she said. “So there have been 13 years as music director, and then my first 10 years was just pianist in that other responsibility (...). So it’s been that I kept adding responsibilities, just covering things.”



Her love of the piano did not start in college, but was at an early age when she was required to play piano by her mother. She said she does not remember a day when she was not playing the piano, but started taking lessons at six-years-old.



“I always played the piano, but I did not enjoy practicing, like a lot of people and my mom made me. I wanted to quit a lot. I begged her to quit, in fact, all the way through, especially junior high when you’re starting to get into sports, and I was into sports. (...) She always said, ‘As long as you’re under my roof, and I’m paying for the lessons, I think this is something that you’re going to use for the rest of your life and I want you to play.’ (...) She always had a sense that it was something that God was going to use in my life,” she said. “When I was 17, getting close to graduating from high school, the summer before my senior year, I was at a music conference and was watching some people minister through music on a platform. There was just a moment where I knew in my heart that this was why I was able to play piano and that he wanted to use me musically in ministry.”



Right before graduating high school she received a sense of purpose and knew she wanted to be a piano major in college and received a sacred music piano degree.



“My father was a pastor and my mom’s (was) a piano player at the church my whole (time) growing up. I’ve always had a love for studying the Bible, too, and felt like God wanted me to be used in a general way, not just as a musician,” she said. “I have a real strong desire for the text of the songs and, again, scripture. My masters is in (...) divinity with biblical languages. My PhD is in systematic theology, so I got kind of a broad base of music and theology where I can be used in a lot of different ways in the church, or a lot of different ways in ministry with people.”



Friel said her music at FUMC was not something where she saw herself as a performer, but as a conduit for others to worship.



“I don’t really believe in performing because I feel like the performance is unto the Lord, it’s not for people’s applause. It’s me doing something that helps them worship and it’s not like I’m trying to get the glory,” she said. “I have done performing, (and gone) over to Graham Memorial Auditorium. (...) It’s a concert for performance sake and it is a whole different thing. But worship, and I’ve really tried to teach this since I’ve been at church, (...) is a different thing. It’s not a performance for my applause, even though (I am) using my skills. It’s in hopes that people are seeing how great and good God is, not me. So it’s a very different focus and that’s what a big focus of my ministry has been, is helping people just be a conduit. Just giving my gifts in whatever way I can to help people worship.”



A call 20 years prior led to a home for Friel at FUMC and while she left the position, she said she had no plans to leave Graham currently.



“I’m taking time to see what God has for me next,” she said. “(...) I don’t have a plan to move from Graham at this time. I’ll always be involved in the church and helping churches, always.”