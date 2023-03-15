Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) kick off a 5-game road trip Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-33). Tip-off at Crypto.com Arena is 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Warriors have won 2 games in a row, coming off a 123-113 home win over the Phoenix Suns as 4.5-point favorites on Monday. They have won 7 of their last 10 games.

The Clippers have won 3 straight games. They last played on Saturday, defeating the New York Knicks 106-95 at home as 5.5-point favorites.

The Warriors lead the season series 2-1. The home team has won each matchup.

Warriors at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:43 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Warriors +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Clippers -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Warriors +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Clippers -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Warriors +2.5 (-115) | Clippers -2.5 (-105)

: Warriors +2.5 (-115) | Clippers -2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 237.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Warriors at Clippers key injuries

Warriors

F Andre Iguodala (wrist) out

(wrist) out F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable G Gary Payton Jr (abductor) out

(abductor) out G Ryan Rollins (foot) out

(foot) out F Andrew Wiggins (personal) out

Clippers

G Brandon Boston (tailbone) out

(tailbone) out F Norman Powell (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 123, Warriors 117

The Warriors are awful on the road. They are only 7-26 away from home and have lost 8 straight road games. Their 1st game at Los Angeles was a 134-124 loss on Valentine’s Day.

The Clippers are not great at home, going 18-15 there so far. But they are riding a 3-game winning streak, all at home.

I like the home team here, but because the spread is fairly short and the Warriors perform poorly on the road straight up and against the spread, go with the ATS bet for better value.

PASS.

Golden State is not much better on the road against the spread. They are only 8-23-1 ATS on the road this season. They Clippers are 15-18 ATS at home.

The Clippers’ last 22 wins have been by at least 5 points, the question is whether they will win the game. The trend is that if they win, they will cover Wednesday’s spread.

BET CLIPPERS -2.5 (-105).

The earlier matchup between the two teams in Los Angeles had 258 total points, but the 2 games at Golden State were 211 and 231 totals.

The Over is 3-0-1 in the Warriors’ last 4 games and 5-0-1 in their last 6 games following an ATS win. The Over is 5-1 in the Clippers’ last 6 games playing on at least 3 days’ rest.

BET OVER 237.5 (-115).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NBA coverage:

HoopsHype | Bulls Wire | Celtics Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | LeBron Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire