This rare bundle is still available after Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals

We rarely see Nintendo Switch deals offering free games outside of holiday sales, but this Mario Day bundle is still readily available. Right now you can pick up the 'Choose One' bundle at Amazon, scoring a console and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey for just $299.99 . That's the price of the console by itself, making for a full $59.99 saving.

The only other time we've seen a Nintendo Switch bundle offering a complete free game recently was over Black Friday, when the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package resurfaced. That means this is a particularly rare chance to save on a standard edition console. Whether you're looking to explore Nintendo's library without sacrificing screen space or spending too much on an OLED display, or upgrading your system, this is an excellent offer. Not only that, but it looks like this bundle sends you home with the red Joy-Con previously only seen on the Mario Odyssey bundle from 2017.

This bundle is best suited to those who have held off Nintendo's library for all these years, or anyone upgrading from a Lite system. With the OLED model sitting at $50 more (though with no free games), it's well worth considering an upgrade if you're going to be playing in handheld mode more than half the time. However, the standard edition does still have its place on the shelves. Until we know more about the next Nintendo console (rumors have it slotted into 2024's calendar), it's a solid middle of the road option for anyone looking to explore the device's massive catalog.

We rarely see Nintendo Switch bundles offering free games outside of major sales events. The fact that this offer is still live days after Mario Day sales is particularly impressive, then. You're picking up a standard edition console with red Joy-Con and your choice of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey digital downloads.

If you're after cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite bundles or after a flashy OLED model, there are plenty of options out there. We're rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch deals across the full range just below.

