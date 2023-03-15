The Mandalorian fans think Grogu was trying to talk in the new episode

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 might feature Grogu trying to speak, according to Star Wars fans. A warning that the following will contain light spoilers for the new episode, so turn away now if you want to go in unaware!

Near the beginning of the episode, Din Djarin, Bo-Katan , and Grogu are travelling together in Bo's ship. Bo-Katan jokes that she'd invite Mando back to her castle for some food, but she suspects he won't be removing his helmet. "This is the Way," Din responds, which Bo-Katan echoes. Then, Grogu, in his pram behind them, makes some very distinctive sounds. Mando turns around to look at him, then shares a helmeted look with Bo.

"Was Grogu trying his best to join in and say 'this is the Way'? He's such a cute little Mandalorian," says one fan .

"Grogu is definitely trying to imitate Din and Bo-Katan in this scene by saying 'this is the Way' but it comes out in cute little gurgling sounds and Din looking back like 'wait is that what I think this is' proud father moment," is another person's thoughts .

"GROGU TRYING TO TALK AND THEN DIN LOOKING BACK LIKE THAT oh my god he is so unserious," says this person , while another predicts that Grogu will soon be talking: "The way Grogu is 100% going to speak before the end of this season"

"There has been so much foreshadowing already, I am almost certain that Grogu is gonna say his first word by the end of the season... and it better be 'Dad,'" is another person's guess .

The animated show Tales of the Jedi revealed that not every member of Yoda's species speaks backwards, as Yaddle, voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard , speaks completely normally. How Grogu will talk – and what he might say – is a mystery for now, then. But, considering The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 saw Baby Yoda heroically go off on his own to help save Mando, it's clear the little green guy is growing up.

Elsewhere in the episode, we saw the return of Doctor Pershing – and an appearance from a key location seen in Revenge of the Sith .

