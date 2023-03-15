Richfield considers tobacco sales bans, license reductions

As Richfield’s one-year moratorium on the sale of edible cannabinoid products continues, City Council members are considering restrictions on tobacco sales and products, as well.

The council approved its moratorium in October as a step toward developing a licensing program within the city.

The council discussed additional considerations during a Feb. 28 work session, including ending tobacco sales at the city’s liquor stores and reducing the number of tobacco licenses available through the city.

The city has previously restricted the sale of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, to people 21 and older in an effort to restrict youth access to nicotine products. The council is considering phasing out its sale of all tobacco products in municipal liquor stores to further the reduction of tobacco use in the city, and discussing the elimination of flavored tobacco products sales in the city and a limitation of tobacco licenses to four. The city currently has 25 license holders, according to Jennifer Anderson, the city’s Support Services Division supervisor.

Flavored tobacco products have been the target of cities because they are the often the first tobacco product a Minnesota student tries. The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that 78% of youth who have used tobacco started with a flavored product.

The elimination of tobacco products in Richfield’s municipal liquor stores would mean less profit among the city’s four stores, although tobacco sales are less than 2% of total sales. Council members expressed little opposition to the idea. Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary said that if the city’s goal is to reduce use in the city, the city should lead by example.

The elimination of flavored tobacco products would allow retailers time to sell off existing inventory. Police Chief Jay Henthorne noted that Richfield retailers have become a source of flavored tobacco products as a result of neighboring cities already eliminating the sale of such products. He suggested that retailers should have at least six months to sell off their inventory before prohibiting such sales.

The council has previously considered sunsetting all tobacco licenses in the city, but opted not to pursue the effort. Instead, the council is considering capping its licenses at four, and whittling down the license holders over time as businesses are closed or sold. A business that is sold would not be able to transfer the license to the new ownership, Anderson noted.

The future for cannabis sales in the city will be determined in conjunction with any Minnesota Legislature decisions made during its current session, Henthorne said.

The moratorium was approved by the council on a 4-1 vote, with Oleary voting against it. He opposed the moratorium as he did not think it was an effective tool to address the city’s concerns since it would not stop the consumption of cannabis products, which are available online and in neighboring cities.

The moratorium excludes the sale of medical cannabis and non-edible hemp products that are already deemed lawful to sell.

The moratorium was prompted by legislation that went into effect during the summer of 2022, allowing for the sale of edible cannabinoid products with no more than five milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams of THC per package.

“The due diligence wasn’t done at the state level, and was instead passed down to local government with very few tools or information,” former Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “Because of the unknowns, I see the moratorium as the most prudent way to give our staff time to research the issue and establish a licensing process.”

The council is scheduled to continue discussing its plan to phase out tobacco sales at municipal liquor stores during a March 28 work session.

