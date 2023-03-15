Open in App
Bloomington, MN
Sun Current

School intersection plan approved by Bloomington City Council

By Mike Hanks Community Editor,

3 days ago

A project that is more than four years in the making and aimed at improving pedestrian safety at a Bloomington elementary and middle school is soon to commence.

The plan, which also addresses traffic flow into Olson Elementary and Middle schools, was approved by the Bloomington City Council during its March 6 meeting.

The city’s approval of the plan will result in a project bid being awarded in June, five years after the council approved a resolution of support for the project, which received a federal grant through the Metropolitan Council’s Regional Solicitation funds. The Met Council disperses federal transportation funds for projects such as the Olson Schools Safe Routes To School Site Improvement Project, and the project was awarded $301,000 toward the project in 2019.

The project includes realignment of the Olson schools driveway with modifications to the medians, providing guidance to drivers while reducing pedestrian exposure, construction of an eastbound right turn bay into the school driveway, construction of a new sidewalk along a segment of West 102nd Street and along the west side of the school driveway and a new student crosswalk.

The balance of the estimated $730,000 project will be funded by a combination of Bloomington Public Schools funds and state aid funds, with no special assessments proposed for the project, according to the City Council’s project memo.

Councilmember Chao Moua went to the Olson schools to observe the traffic filtering in and out of the side-by-side elementary and middle school. “It’s very apparent, the challenges at that intersection,” he said.

The plan for modifying pedestrian and vehicular access to the schools doesn’t clear up all of the concerns of area residents, he noted.

Conversations about safety in the vicinity date back to 2006, according to Moua. “I’m happy that we’re doing something,” he said, but wanted to ensure that other measures addressing traffic concerns in the area would remain prominent with the approval of the intersection improvements.

“This is not the last thing we’re going to do for this stretch,” he noted.

Councilmember Lona Dallessandro asked about options yet to be explored along 102nd Street, including designating it a school zone that would reduce the speed limit when children are present, noting the city doesn’t have a school zone at any of its schools.

City Engineer Julie Long told the council the city has two separate plans dealing with transportation issues in the area, and that they have separate purposes. Discussion regarding neighborhood traffic management, focusing on motor vehicle transportation, is different than the city’s Active Transportation Action Plan, which focuses on walking, bicycling and other non-vehicle transportation. The two plans and options for them will be discussed together, despite their separate purposes, in discussions regarding neighborhood traffic, Long explained.

Mayor Tim Busse noted a proposal that would reduce 102nd Street from four to three lanes, with a center turn lane and one traffic lane in each direction, was opposed by area residents a decade ago. They have been shown to be successful at addressing safety concerns in the city, he said, noting the idea is among many options the city could consider in discussions with area residents in the effort to further address traffic safety issues.

Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.

