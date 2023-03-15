Open in App
Massachusetts State
HollywoodLife

Frannie Marin: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Fan Now Competing In Season 44

By Eric Todisco,

3 days ago
Image Credit: CBS
  • Frannie Marin is a contestant on season 44 of ‘Survivor.’
  • She’s in a budding showmance with tribemate Matt Blankinship.
  • She is a clinical research coordinator.

As a Survivor superfan, Frannie Marin is living her dream on the islands of Fiji on season 44. The 24-year-old is off to a great start as a member of the dominant Soka tribe, and she’s formed a strong bond with her tribemate Matt Blankinship. Frannie and Matt’s flirtatious connection could spell doom for them, though, since the other castaways are noticing how close they are. But Frannie knows the game inside and out, and if there’s anyone that can get the showmance target off their back, it’s her. Here’s everything you need to know about Frannie.

Frannie Marin (Photo: CBS)

Frannie is from Minnesota.

Frannie grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ironically, two other season 44 contestants, Carolyn Wiger and Sarah Wade, are also from Minnesota. Frannie now lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

She studied psychology in college.

Frannie went to college at the University of Minnesota, where she majored in psychology and minored in integrative neuroscience, according to her LinkedIn. She was also involved in the university honors program and choir. Frannie graduated with her Bachelor’s of Science in 2021.

She’s a clinical research coordinator.

Since August 2021, Frannie’s been working as a clinical research coordinator at the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) Center for Mindfulness and Compassion. In college, she had a job as an undergraduate research assistant at the RIMA Lab.

Frannie Marin on ‘Survivor 44’ (Photo: CBS)

She’s a big ‘Survivor’ fan.

Frannie talked about her love for Survivor in her pre-game interview with Parade magazine. She said the first season she watched was season 28, won by Tony Vlachos. “I love that season, obviously, and was just immediately hooked. I went back and watched almost every single season,” Franie said. “I have studied this game so much. And I’m just steeped in the culture of Survivor for the past couple of years,” she added.

Frannie is queer.

Frannie identifies as queer, as do five other contestants on season 44. She’s open about her sexuality on her social media, but she hasn’t touched on it on the show, yet.

